300+ vendors hope to clinch contracts with next year's RNC on debate day

MILWAUKEE — Visit Milwaukee expects about 7,000 people to descend onto Brew City for the Republican Presidential Debate Wednesday.

City leaders are calling this a dress rehearsal, as we are less than a year out from the Republican National Convention (RNC) being held in Milwaukee.

Local businesses are hoping to cash in on the expected windfall.

Wednesday morning, about 300 businesses will be showing off their skills to GOP visitors at the vendor fair. It will be held at the Wisconsin Center. The businesses expected to attend include catering, signage, and transportation companies.

MKE 2024 Host Committee’s Alison Prange said, “I hope that people are able to find and see all the things that we see in Milwaukee and Wisconsin, the great hospitality, and quite honestly, the great companies and, family-owned businesses, small businesses that we have.

This includes Laci Robbins’ family-owned business out of Wauwatosa called A&A Services and Transportation.

Her business is already providing shuttle service after Wednesday night’s debate, “We have close to 800 people who need to get from point A to point B. It’s mind-blowing and also I’m grateful we are a family-owned business.”

Earlier on debate day, she plans to be at the Vendor Fair at the Wisconsin Center, where she hopes to book more business next year, “You might be a vendor who is also being part and you need your chairs moved or have tents moved well be able to assist you with that as well.”

Opportunities, members of the host committee hope to keep bringing to Brew City.

