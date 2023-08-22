What to know: Road closures due to Republican debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The first Republican presidential debate will be held in Milwaukee in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

The debate, hosted at Fiserv Forum at 111 Vel Phillips Ave., is set to be about two hours long, beginning at 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET). Due to this, the Milwaukee Police Department is anticipating a higher volume of traffic to the downtown area resulting in road closures and no parking.

Road closures and no parking - tow away zone will be in effect beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the following streets:



N. 6th Street from W. McKinley Avenue to W. State Street.

W. Juneau Street from N. 6th Street to N. MLK Drive.

N. 5th Street from W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips from W. McKinley Avenue to W. Juneau Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips to N. MLK Drive (W. Highland Avenue)

Those restrictions will be for both sides of the roadway.

Those attending the event will be required to go through a screening point to park at the following locations:



Parking structure on N. 5th Street / W. McKinley Street.

Parking for business on N. Vel Phillips / W. State Street and N. MLK Drive / W. Highland Avenue.

Road closures are subject to change depending on unanticipated factors. You should plan for additional travel time on your commute.

GOP DEBATE IN MILWAUKEE:



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip