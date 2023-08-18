Trump plans to skip GOP debate in Milwaukee, opting for Tucker Carlson interview instead: Report

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the Republican debate in Milwaukee and instead opt for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to The New York Times.

Citing "multiple people briefed on the matter," the NYT reports in the last 24 hours Trump told people he has made up his mind to skip the debate. He also posted to Truth Social on Thursday, saying he is polling well ahead of his rivals and that "Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?"

Trump has been asking aids, associates and rally crowds about whether or not he should attend the GOP debate.

The first two debates in the Republican presidential primary race are sponsored by the Republican National Committee. According to the NYT, skipping the first debate is a "major affront" to the RNC and to Fox News, which is moderating the debate.

Tucker Carlson used to be Fox News' top star before he was fired. He has been trying to find ways to stay in the spotlight and abide by his Fox News contract that forbids him from working in a similar television environment. Carlson is still getting paid by Fox News. Fox News previously sent him a cease and desist letter after he aired videos on X (formerly Twitter). Rumors have already swirled Trump might do some kind of X/Twitter-based interview with Carlson.

According to the NYT, the timing of the Carlson interview remains unclear. Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, has privately urged Trump to attend, traveling to his New Jersey golf course to even pitch in person.

Currently, the following candidates are qualified to attend: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum.

