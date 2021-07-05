Despite hair loss, teen with Leukemia dyes hair to support Bucks

MILWAUKEE — At just 17 years old, Sam Klein was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and has been in and out of Children's Wisconsin to receive treatments.

Throughout the pandemic and even more recently Klein has been dealing with a different level of loneliness watching his friends experience Bucks games at the Deer District together.

"My counts are low so it's kind of hard to hang out with friends and stuff," said Klein.

But, he hasn't let that get in the way of his fandom. Instead he uses the Bucks games as an outlet to get away from his reality.

"Watching the games have been a really good time for me. It helps. It's a good distraction."

Dr. David Margolis works as a Pediatric Hematologists Oncologists at Children's Wisconsin and has been asking patients to spray paint his hair green for the last 15 years as a tradition for as long as the Bucks make it to the playoffs.

"Very early on I was looking for someone to spray paint my hair, and they said, 'well we got a great kid,'" Dr. Margolis said.

Klein had the honors of spray painting Dr. Margolis's hair a bright neon green, which days later sparked some inspiration for himself.

"My hair is going to fall out soon so I thought why not," said Klein.

Hours ahead of Game 6, a nurse on his floor sprayed Klein's hair that same neon green.

"I think, you know, it's a good luck charm. I just decided to go for it."

For Game 6, a special request from Sam, who was recently diagnosed with ALL in our @maccfund center @childrenswi. Since his hair is leaving anyway, he wants it GREEN to support our @Bucks! Our outstanding nurses did the honors , and listen to the music playing! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/EmmqxccSpv — David Margolis (@drdavemke) July 3, 2021

Maybe it was? Klein has been discharged from Children's and will be able to watch the Bucks game this week for the first time alongside his family and friends. And yes, he plans to have his hair sprayed green.

