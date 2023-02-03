Watch Now
Culver's donates 54K diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Mission in honor of Giannis' 54-point performance

Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 03, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Giannis and Culver's are about to become the best of friends. After the MVP said he was going to buy 50 burgers from Culver's, the restaurant responded by saying it's donating 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points Thursday night in the Bucks' game against the Clippers. In the post-game press conference, Giannis said to celebrate, he was going to get 50 cheeseburgers (also known as butter burgers with cheese) from Culver's.

A video of Giannis making that statement went viral on Twitter, and since then, it's all Twitter verse can talk about.

Culver's must've caught on and decided, to honor Giannis and the free PR, they're going to donate 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, an organization that Giannis and his girlfriend spend a lot of time working with.

The donation from Culver's comes about two years after the restaurant offered Giannis free food for life.

