Today's Talker: Giannis shares how he will celebrate scoring 50+ points

MILWAUKEE, Wis.

Giannis is back at it again on the court... last night was his third time scoring at least 50 points in the last month.

The Greek Freak scored 20 of his 54 points in the fourth quarter, causing the Bucks to come back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giannis joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to have at least three 50-point games in a season.

And to keep our Bucks theme going, Guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star game for the second time in his career. This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that the team has had multiple players selected. He will join Giannis at the 72nd all-star game in Salt Lake City on the 19th.

