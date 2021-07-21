Bucks fans energized over NBA Championship

Bucks fans did not get a lot of sleep Tuesday night, but they were still pumped after their team earned an NBA title.

Hours after the Bucks became champions fans rushed to buy t-shirts and hats commemorating the moment.

"My son is a big Giannis fan so he wanted some merch and here we are," said Katie Prochaska.

Many fans happily waited in line for over an hour at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Wauwatosa.

"Getting Bucks gear, making awesome friends in line, wouldn't trade this for the world," said Noah Lopez.

"Coincidentally, I'm going to Phoenix tomorrow, had nothing to do with the NBA, but we're going to rock some shirts in Phoenix and rub it in a little bit," said Dennis Givens.

At the Sherman Phoenix, we met fans planning ways to honor the team's win.

"So today I'm going to Chick-fil-a like Giannis did. I ain't going to get no 50 piece, but I do wanna do what he did and go get some Chick-fil-a," Chris McHenry said.

"Making plans for the parade tomorrow," Shane Kennelly said, adding that he plans to bring his family and members of a wrestling club he coaches.

Over at National Bakery and Deli on South 16th Street the lead cake decorator, Julie Brooks was thrilled to pump out more Giannis cookies and update their Bucks treats to say "Number 1" and "World Champs."

"Everybody's wearing their swag and excited so it's awesome to see," Brooks said.

Fans insisted the celebration is not ending any time soon.

"We're going to re-watch the game," said Cosetta Ross.

"It's really special because it shows anything can be done," McHenry said.

