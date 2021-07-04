Watch
Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 03, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final.

Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks' lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn't enough to extend Atlanta's surprising playoff run.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

