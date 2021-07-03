Share Facebook

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up before Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore/AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a Milwaukee basket during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half pf Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) defends as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) goes up to shoot during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series basketball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reach for a rebound during the first half in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

