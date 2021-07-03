Bucks merchandise flying off the racks as fans gear up for Game 6

MILWAUKEE — As fans flood the Deer District, the Bucks Pro Shop has been meeting fans' demand for merchandise.

It's Chrysta Jorgensen's busy season. Jorgenson works as the Bucks Director of Retail and has seen merchandise fly off the shelves throughout the playoff season.

"We are seeing an increase in numbers when we compare to 2019, when we were in the Eastern Conference Finals," said Jorgensen.

TMJ4

The pandemic also may have played a role in the sale increase with the season unfolding this far out.

"It’s a non-traditional year being in July, versus in May with the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago," said Jorgensen.

Dedicated fan Eddiemae Turner has lived in Milwaukee her whole life and believes the Bucks will repeat history this year. After Game 5, she asked her son to take her straight to the Pro Shop.

"She heard that they won and she was psyched about it and she wanted to come down here and sponsor and participate in the fandom," said Freddie Turner, Eddiemae's son.

TMJ4

Jorgensen says the Eastern Conference Finals gear is the hottest commodity for fans to purchase.

"You don’t get this opportunity many times, so it’s a commemorative piece, so that is one of the top selling items," said Jorgensen.

Keeping up with that demand, she's constantly re-ordering styles to avoid the dreaded "out of stock" situations. Currently, on the Pro Shop website, customers can already see a warning: "Due to increased demand, orders may experience longer processing times."

TMJ4

The shop also has to keep up with the quick turnarounds, should the team advance.

"I'm working with a lot of vendors, you know, they are all watching the game. You know they understand that there are a lot of orders that are placed 'if when,' 'if advance,'" said Jorgensen.

In order to keep up with their inventory, the shop is hiring temporary workers for the remainder of the playoffs.

According to their release, they plan to provide the following:



$14.00/hour + $1.50 Playoff premium

Free parking

Opportunity to receive a commemorative playoff item for those working three or more shifts

Those interested can contact Express Employment Professionals at (262) 635-8580 and mention “the Bucks.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip