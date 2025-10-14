Bobbie Kelsey out as athletics commissioner at MPS

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Bobbie Kelsey, the athletics commissioner for Milwaukee Public Schools, is out of the job.

Internal emails show employees were notified Tuesday afternoon that Kelsey is no longer employed by the district.

An email sent to employees reads:

"As of today, Bobbie Kelsey is no longer employed with Milwaukee Public Schools. As many of you know, retired Milwaukee Public Schools Athletics Commissioner Bill Molbeck has been supporting special projects within the Office of Interscholastic Athletics and Academics as a limited-term employee (LTE). Beginning Wednesday, October 15, Bill will assume additional day-to-day operational responsibilities to support duties previously performed by Bobbie."

Kelsey was named MPS' Athletics Commissioner in 2019, after Bill Molbeck, who was in the position for 17 years, retired.

In October 2024, Kelsey's office and position came under scrutiny after two high schools were forced to forfeit their football season wins because Kelsey's office failed to file the proper paperwork with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

Both Bay View and Pulaski High Schools proceeded with their final football games of the season, but neither team was able to go to the playoffs due to a clerical error made by district leaders.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae did several investigations into Kelsey and the athletics commission office which revealed many of the district's coaches and referees were not being paid.

Rae's investigations led to those employees eventually being paid, months later.

Kelsey is now out of the job and former commissioner Molbeck, who was brought in last year to help cleanup the office, is taking over her responsibilities.

A spokesperson for MPS would not confirm whether or not Kelsey was fired, but did confirm Kelsey is no longer an employee of the district.

