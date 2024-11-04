'It's an administrative problem': Former and current MPS employees blow whistle on coaches not getting paid

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For weeks now, the whistle's been blown by former and current Milwaukee Public School employees about what's really going on inside the Interscholastic Athletics Office.

In early October, two high school football teams were forced to forfeit wins after administration failed to file the proper paperwork. Two weeks ago, we told you about game officials and referees who weren't being paid on time.

Now, a new investigation reveals coaches haven't been getting paid on time either.

"We've been told by coaches that they are not being paid. We've been told by parents that their coaches are not being paid or had not been paid for several months. How do you know this information, and can you talk to me a little bit about that," Reporter Jenna Rae asked former MPS athletics commissioner Jan Doleschal.

"Because I've been told by people within MPS who are either coaches or athletic directors that they haven't been paid," Doleschal responded.

It's a story we've been hearing for weeks now.

"It's something that I enjoy. I love working with our kids, but at the same time, this is not something I can afford to do for free," one coach said.

"Coaches don't coach for the money, but I think it's irresponsible for having coaches sign a contract and then that contract not being fulfilled in a timely manner," another coach said.

TMJ4 spoke to several coaches who wanted to remain anonymous.

"I've been told by parents of athletes and MPS that the coaches haven't been paid," Doleschal added.

Doleschal was MPS' athletics commissioner from 1973 to the early 2000's. She's been waving the flag of concern since early October.

"Milwaukee is the biggest school district in the state of Wisconsin. We outta be setting the example for everybody else. This is the poorest example of how an athletic program should be run," Doleschal explained.

Coaches said they've worked most of this fall sports season without a paycheck. They share their stories and we work to get them answers, tonight on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

