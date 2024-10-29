MPS rehires former athletics commissioner following the mishandling of WIAA paperwork

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Multiple sources have confirmed that Milwaukee Public Schools is in the process of rehiring its former athletics commissioner, Bill Molbeck.

We're told Molbeck is being hired as a limited term employee.

Molbeck worked for the MPS Recreation Department for 28 years and spent the last 17 years as the athletics commissioner. He passed the torch to Bobbie Kelsey in 2019.

For the last several weeks, Kelsey has been under scrutiny after her office failed to file paperwork for Bay View and Pulaski High Schools football teams. Failing to file that paperwork forced those teams to forfeit wins, excluding them from the playoffs this year, and for the next two years.

Lynn Greb, who is MPS' current recreation director, said they're in the process of appealing this decision with the Wisconsin Interscholastics Athletic Association (WIAA). In a previous interview, Greb told TMJ4 that they're hoping the WIAA forgoes the two-year playoff ban.

Since this news about Bay View and Pulaski broke, TMJ4 has learned there are additional problems within the athletics office including game officials not being paid on time and scheduling errors.

TMJ4 reached out to MPS several times about Molbeck's hiring. A spokesperson for the district said "the district cannot comment on personnel matters."

