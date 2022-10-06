Bail set at 1.5 million for Milwaukee man wanted by FBI for 2006 alleged homicides

MILWAUKEE — Bail has been set at $1.5 million cash for Octavio Juarez-Corro, the man wanted by the FBI since 2006 after he allegedly shot 5 people at South Shore Park, killing two of them.

That shooting happened on May 29 when the FBI says Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a picnic with friends and family, demanding he sees his 3-year-old daughter. Then, he pulled out a handgun.

Milwaukee FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes told TMJ4 News last year that Juarez-Corro "demanded four of the five the victims get to their knees. But before they got to their knees, he systematically shot each of them in an execution-style manner."

Previous coverage:



Two of the victims died, and Juarez-Corro's wife suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest but she survived.

For the next 16 years, Juarez-Corro was on the run. He was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September of 2021, and finally, in February of 2022, he was caught in Mexico.

He appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, where his bail was set and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 14.

He's facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

