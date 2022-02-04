Milwaukee man wanted by FBI for 2006 murders arrested

MILWAUKEE — The FBI confirmed Friday that Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who has been wanted since 2006, has been captured.

In September of 2021, Juarez-Carro was added to the FBI's 10 most wanted list after he allegedly shot five people, killing two of them.

The shooting happened at South Shore Park back on May 29, 2006 and since then, he has been on the run.

According to the FBI, Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a picnic with friends and family, demanding he see his 3-year-old daughter. Then, he pulled out a handgun.

Milwaukee FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes told TMJ4 News last year that Juarez-Corro "demanded four of the five the victims get to their knees. But before they got to their knees, he systematically shot each of them in an execution-style manner."

The FBI has not released details on his capture, but TMJ4 News has reached out for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip