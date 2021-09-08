Milwaukee man on FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

MILWAUKEE — The FBI announced it has added Octaviano Juarez-Corro to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Investigators say Juarez-Corro shot five people, killing two, over Memorial Day weekend in South Shore Park back in 2006.

"On this particular day the park was packed," said Milwaukee FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Robert Botsch.

The FBI says Juarez-Corro showed up to picnic with family and friends, and then opened fire following a domestic argument with his wife at the time.

"He shot his wife at point blank range," Botsch said.

She survived. A 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were fatally shot.

Juarez-Corro has been on the run ever since.

Investigators do not believe he is in the Milwaukee area.

There is now a $100,000 reward for information that leads directly to his capture.

Juarez-Corro is now one of three suspects from Milwaukee to make the list. The FBI says Shanika Minor and Terry A.D. Strickland were each added in 2016. They have both since been captured.

"There has only been 20 people added to the list in the past five years, and three of them have been from Milwaukee," Botsch said.

The Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list began in 1950. Of the 524 people added to the list, 490 have been found. The FBI says 162 fugitives were caught thanks to citizen cooperation.

"To the FBI 15 years is just a number," Botsch said. "We will not stop looking for these people as long as it takes."

