At least seven dead in Hartland apartment fire, police chief confirms

HARTLAND — The Hartland police chief confirmed at least seven people are dead following an apartment fire this morning.

The fire happened around 5:11 a.m. at 704 Mansfield Court.

Officials said a criminal investigation is underway. When firefighters initially arrived they found a large fire and began rescuing people from apartment units and balconies.

The Hartland Police Chief said an investigation into what started the fire is underway.

15 fire departments and 9 police departments responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the incident along with the Waukesha Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, and Hartland Police and Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

