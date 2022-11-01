Alleged Highland Park mass shooter to attend court on Tuesday

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert Crimo III, the man accused of shooting and killing seven people during the Highland Park, Illinois July 4th parade, will be in court on Tuesday.

Chicago area media reported Crimo is set to appear for a pretrial management conference, when lawyers inform the judge they have shared discovery evidence and select the next court date.

No files have been submitted in Crimo's case since he pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges including 21 counts of first-degree murder.

Crimo has been held in Lake County Jail without bail since he turned 22 years old in September of 2022.

Prosecutors allege Crimo climbed onto a roof along the 4th of July parade route this summer and opened fire with an assault-style rifle. While making his escape, Crimo dressed in women's clothes and contemplated opening fire on another 4th of July event in Madison, Wisconsin, according to police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip