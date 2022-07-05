HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The gunman accused of attacking a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing at least seven people and injuring 30 more, drove to Wisconsin after evading initial capture, police say.

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15 style gun into the crowd and then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday. He was arrested Monday evening after a brief police pursuit.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Robert E. Crimo III evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

During a news conference, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Crimo traveled into Wisconsin prior to being arrested.

RELATED COVERAGE: Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead

"I don't want to get into how we know he was in Wisconsin, but I do know he traveled to the Madison area before turning around and coming back to Illinois," Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Highland Park is about an hour south of Milwaukee. The Gun Violence Archive reports it was the 309th mass shooting in the country so far this year. The group defines a mass shooting as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Highland Park Police Department Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe the shooter, who is still pending charges, was planning the attack for weeks. Authorities say he bought the gun legally in Illinois.

"During the attack, Crimo was dressed in women's clothing and investigators believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," Chief Covelli said."We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks. He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business, and began opening fire on the innocent celebration-goers."

Nam Y. Huh/AP Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Police have not released a timeline of what led up to the shooting, but they did acknowledged that someone tipped the police on where to find the alleged gunman. He was taken into custody after they stopped him at a red light.

Prior calls on #RobertCrimo



April 2019 – Highland Park PD was called responding to a report of Crimo wanting to commit suicide. No Police action taken.



Sept 2019 – Relative reported him saying he will “kill everyone” and 16 knives, a dagger and sword was removed from his home — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) July 5, 2022

One of the people who died Monday was 78-year-old Nicholas Toledo. Relatives described him as a loving man who was creative, adventurous, and funny.

A spokespeople from the hospital said the victims ranged in age from 8-years-old to 85, and as many as five of the victims were kids.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TMJ4 News was on scene in Highland Park Tuesday. Crews saw the FBI walking through the street, taking photos and cleaning up items like chairs, children's bikes, and American flags. The FBI put everything left behind into a large truck.

Crews also observed numerous people come to look and see the scene for themselves. People on scene told TMJ4 News they wanted to witness the aftermath to think about what some of their friends and even family members felt when they were there.

TMJ4 Numerous people came to look and see the scene for themselves on Tuesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip