Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts in Waukesha parade attack trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts - including six counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide - for driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more last year.

Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence for each homicide count. The jury deliberated for about three hours and 15 minutes Wednesday morning before telling the court they had reached a verdict.

WATCH TMJ4'S LIVESTREAM FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL BELOW:

Brooks faced 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors argued Brooks turned his red SUV into the parade on Nov. 21, 2021 after fleeing a fight with his ex-girlfriend. That's despite warnings from police to stop and officers opening fire on him, though no squad cars were pursuing him at the time.

Watch the full verdict reading in the Darrell Brooks trial

Six people were killed in the parade attack including the 8-year-old boy Jackson Sparks. Sparks was walking with his baseball team in the parade. Three members of the Dancing Grannies, who march in local parades, were also killed.

The attack hit home for the city of 70,000 people just west of Milwaukee. Residents built memorials for those who had died in the attack. The community rallied around the slogan, "Waukesha Strong." A local fundraiser meanwhile raised millions of dollars for the victims and their families.

Scott Ash/AP Darrell Brooks objects to testimony as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom after being removed by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow for repeated interruptions in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during the third day of his trial in Waukesha, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year. (Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brooks, 40 years old, at first pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, which would have carried a sentence in a mental institution instead of prison. Just before the trial was about to begin, though, Brooks withdrew that plea, fired his public defenders and urged Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself in his own trial, which she allowed.

Ebony Cox/AP Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow questions the jury if they are okay with continuing with their duty despite two COVID-19 exposures from jurors during the trial of Darrell Brooks, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring many. Brooks is representing himself. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brooks has a high school equivalency diploma. He does not have training as a trial lawyer.

TMJ4 These are the 6 people killed by Brooks in last year's Christmas parade.

During the state's case in the first 2-and-a-half weeks of the trial, District Attorney Susan Opper called a number of parade attack witnesses and responding police officers to take the stand. They testified that it was Brooks behind the wheel when the red SUV crashed through the parade. The state's witnesses also described the SUV entering the parade route and hitting parade participants.

Ebony Cox/AP Sue Opper, Waukesha District Attorney, grabs physical evidence to present to Kyle Becker, warrant specialist with City of Waukesha Police Department, during Darrell Brooks' trial, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring many. Brooks is representing himself. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brooks meanwhile spent much of his time in court objecting to the questions prosecutors asked witnesses. On a number of occasions, Brooks launched into hours-long cross-examinations in which he argued that the trial wasn't fair to him and that the judge was 'making up the law.' At one point Brooks took his shirt off, and on several occasions refused to recognize his own name. Brooks was so disruptive on one day of the trial that Judge Dorow ordered deputies to remove him from the courtroom.

Watch: Brooks interrupts court, removes shirt

Darrell Brooks takes his shirt off in court

Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday, Oct. 20 after a police detective on the stand said that a rap video Brooks made shows him standing with the SUV used in the parade attack.

Watch: Darrell Brooks 'MathBoi Fly' music video played during trial

State shows music video of Darrell Brooks, detective identifies suspect vehicle in video

On the same day, Brooks gave his opening statement, which he started by saying that he doesn't have well-prepared remarks so he will be “speaking from the heart.” Brooks did not provide his version of the parade attack, how he would defend his innocence or show who would testify and support his narrative of events, according to The Associated Press.

Ebony Cox/AP Darrell Brooks cross examines the state's witness Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others driving his SUV through a Christmas parade on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

"It’s easy to look at the magnitude of something like this and form opinions. I think it’s easy to disregard a lot of factors. It’s easy to forget the other side of the coin," Brooks said during his opening statement.

“It’s important that you see me for who I am. No mask. For who I am. This is the moment for that. I pray that your eyes and ears remain as open as possible," Brooks said.

At the end of his opening statement, Brooks broke into tears and bent over his desk.

Watch: Brooks breaks into tears during opening statement

Waukesha parade trial: Darrell Brooks breaks down in tears during opening statement

During closing arguments, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper argued that Brooks' failure to stop before hitting people in the parade shows he intended to kill them.

"Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving. He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit," according to DA Opper.

A scheduling conference is set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022. The court will schedule a date for the sentencing hearing on that date.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip