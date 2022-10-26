Local leaders react to verdict in Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks has been found guilty on all six charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

A jury reached the verdict at 9:43 a.m., and the reading of the verdict began at 10:45 a.m.

Immediately following the reading of count one's verdict, local leaders began releasing statements and reactions.

The City of Waukesha sent a news release shortly before noon. Read it below.

State Senator Julian Bradley tweeted saying, "Thankfully we have a guilty verdict in the Brooks trial and we have Justice for Waukesha."

Senator Ron Johnson tweeted during the verdict reading saying, "Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure. I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer."

Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure.



I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer.

Attorney General Josh Kaula tweeted saying, "The defendant’s despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain. I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes. My thoughts are with the people of Waukesha, who have responded to this horrific attack with such incredible resolve, unity, and strength."

The defendant's despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain. I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes.

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, tweeted saying, "Waukesha Co. DA Susan Opper and Judge Jennifer Dorrow [sic] did fantastic jobs. Opper presented an airtight case & Dorrow kept her cool and kept the trial focused and fair. My heart again goes out to the victims and their families. Their pain isn't erased, but this was a just verdict."

