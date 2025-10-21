MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're learning more about three teens who were shot Monday night near 79th and Hampton Avenue.

Milwaukee Police confirm a 16-year-old was found dead at the scene. He's now being identified by the medical examiner's office as Marquis Champion.

Police say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were also shot, but suffered non-fatal injuries.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows moments of the shooting.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, you can see a car pull up in front of a home on 79th and Hampton. Within seconds, a person who looks to be running out of a house runs in front of that car and across Hampton Avenue.

About 20 seconds later, a dozen gunshots are heard nearby, followed by screaming.

"Call 911, call 911," one person yells.

Watch: A dozen gunshots heard on surveillance video following deadly shooting

A dozen gunshots heard on surveillance video following deadly shooting

Surveillance video then shows one person on the ground with two others helping them.

"My brother! My brother," the person yelled.

You can hear someone in the video calling 911 and yelling out an address, then it looks like at least one of the gunshot victims gets put in the same car that pulled up earlier. That car then speeds off.

We did reach out to several family members of Champion, and are waiting to hear back.

This triple shooting comes off a very violent weekend across the city of Milwaukee. On Saturday, two adults were shot and killed, and two more adults and one child were shot and injured. Sunday, three adults were shot and killed.

Monday afternoon, just hours before Champion was killed and two other teens were shot, an 11-year-old was shot as well.

With all of those shootings, police said they only have two people in custody so far.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error