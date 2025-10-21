Shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 2 injured near 79th and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and two others injured Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 79th and Hampton.

The victims include a 16-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, both of whom suffered nonfatal injuries and were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

