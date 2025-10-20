11-year-old seriously injured in Milwaukee shooting

An 11-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday.
According to Milwaukee police, the shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. 9th Street. Police say they are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
