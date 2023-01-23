44-year-old man killed near McKinley and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — A scene all too familiar for many people who call Milwaukee home: streets blocked off with crime scene tape.

This time near 40th and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, as Milwaukee police say they're investigating a shooting that took the life of a 44-year-old man. It's being ruled a homicide.

“I am fed up because I’m tired of us killing ourselves,” said Millie, a neighbor at the scene. “We don’t even give room for somebody else to do something to us.”

Investigators and K9s were at the grisly crime scene for more than two hours looking at the victim’s vehicle and trying to piece together what happened.

This incident took place less than 24 hours after a 14 year old was killed and a 13 year old was shot multiple times Saturday evening near 52nd and Clarke.

“You don’t wanna come outside in the daytime, you don’t wanna come outside in nighttime, you don’t wanna be in your house, you don’t wanna be outside,” shared Millie. “It’s like they have no value for life.”

Neighbors like Millie say they are tired of seeing blue and red lights flashing day after day in a city they love.

The investigation into Sunday’s homicide is still ongoing and police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

