1 man killed, 5 teens arrested following pursuit, crash

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man died in a crash following an armed robbery and police chase Sunday.

Milwaukee police say five male teens were in the car with the man. Their ages range from 13 to 15 years old, and they survived the crash.

According to police, officers began chasing the stolen vehicle around 7:22 p.m. Sunday. The pursuit started near 11th and Center and ended near 22nd and North.

The suspect's vehicle then collided with another vehicle on North Avenue. The 47-year-old man was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle, according to Milwaukee police.

The five teen boys were brought to a local hospital and are expected to survive. MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip