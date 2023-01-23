Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope, police say

According to Milwaukee police, the 23-year-old died at the scene of the shooting.
Sherman and Hope
TMJ4
The scene near Sherman and Hope
Sherman and Hope
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 07:56:28-05

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.

According to Milwaukee police, the 23-year-old died at the scene of the shooting. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, and a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower