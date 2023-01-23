1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.

According to Milwaukee police, the 23-year-old died at the scene of the shooting. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, and a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is what it looks like at N Sherman Blvd and W Hope Ave this morning. #Milwaukee police say this is where a triple shooting happened about 4 hours ago — a 23-year-old was killed. And this was not the only overnight #shooting. This morning a 15-year-old is also dead. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/sr7NODLtQk — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) January 23, 2023

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip