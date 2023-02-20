3rd Street Market Hall hosts benefit for fallen Officer Jerving's family

MILWAUKEE — You can help support the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving at a fundraiser happening Monday at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The fundraiser comes one week after Officer Jerving's funeral.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

There will be complimentary beverages and food from hall vendors, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

3rd Street Market Hall is located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

Andrea Williams will join us live with all the details on TMJ4 at 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving died after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving and his partner were working on the city's far north side when their suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

There are several ways you can help if you're looking to pay respects to Officer Jerving.

President of the Milwaukee Police Association Andrew Wagner says the Fallen Heroes Fund is where people can donate if they want to help the family of the fallen officer.

