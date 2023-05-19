20-year-old woman charged in crash that killed five on Mother's Day

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old woman is facing 11 felony charges in connection to a crash that left five people dead, including a 1-year-old.

Anteyona Jazmine Sandifer is facing four counts of second-degree reckless homicide, five counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death, and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The charges are in connection to a crash that happened just before midnight Sunday in the 6000 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave., according to a news release from police.

Related:



A criminal complaint states a Dodge Journey was traveling north on N. 60th Street when a Kia Sedona, allegedly driven by Sandifer, ran a red light while traveling west on W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The Kia crashed into the Dodge, spun out, and struck a traffic pole.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle. Five people, all of who were in Sandifer's vehicle, died. Four were pronounced dead on the scene, and one died at the hospital.

The victims who died at the scene are 1-year-old Aniya Robinson, two 15-year-old girls, Mikayla Rattler and Mercedez Brown-Weeks, and 17-year-old Israel Williams, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was also pronounced dead later Monday morning. The medical examiner identified him as Lorenzo Trotter.

According to a criminal complaint, when investigating, an MPD officer responded to Froedtert where Sandifer was being treated for her injuries. She did not give a statement to police but when told she was being placed under arrested, she "asked why she was being placed in custody when someone hit her."

A complaint states the Kia was going 30-35mph over the speed limit at the time of the crash. Sandifer was also driving with a suspended license, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted on all the charges, Sandifer faces a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday, May 19.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip