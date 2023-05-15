Four killed in crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, police say

MILWAUKEE — Four people were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac late Sunday night, police say.

It happened just before midnight Sunday night in the 6000 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave., according to a news release from police.

According to police, one car was driving south on N. 60th St. when it collided with the second car, which was traveling west on W. Fond du Lac.

TMJ4 The scene of a fatal crash near 60th and Fond du Lac.

"Several" people were thrown from the car, and four people died at the scene, police say.

The driver of the car with the four victims was taken to a local hospital, and is in serious condition. Another passenger from that car was also hospitalized, in stable condition.

Three of the victims who died appear to be between 15 and 17 years old, according to the Medical Examiner's website.

TMJ4

The driver of the other car, a 32-year-old woman, was taken into custody, the police news release says.

Charges are pending review from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip