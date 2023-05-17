Aunt loses several family members in 60th and Fond du Lac crash that killed 5

MILWAUKEE — There are still no charges against the drivers in a crash on Mother's Day that killed five people.

TMJ4 News met with a woman on Wednesday who lost two nieces in the crash. She says another niece, the driver of one of the cars, is in police custody and her family is standing by her.

"It's horrible," Brittney Blackmon, the aunt of the girls killed in the crash, said. "It's the worst thing that could happen. To lose multiple children and family at the same time on Mother's Day."

Blackmon is the aunt of Mercedez Brown-Weeks and Mikayla Rattler. The cousins were just 15 years old. Police say they died in the crash late Sunday night at 60th and Fond du Lac, along with one-year-old Aniya Robinson and 17-year-old Israel Williams. Police say 32-year-old Lorenzo Trotter later died at a hospital.

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison asked, "Do you have any idea what happened that night?"

"The only way I can speculate, they were on their way home," Blackmon said. "They were somewhere they weren't supposed to be 'cause their mom didn't have any idea they were at that location when she got the phone call."

Blackmon is also the aunt of the 20-year-old driver. Surveillance video shows she sped through a red light and collided with another car. Police said they took her to a hospital and then arrested her for homicide for negligent operation of a vehicle. Blackmon says the family still has not been able to speak to her.

"I would tell her number one, first and foremost, this was an accident," Blackmon said. "We love you and we understand. We are heartbroken, but no matter how bad the tragedy is, we're going to stick together."

TMJ4 asked Milwaukee police when family may be able to connect with the 20-year-old. Police responded she is under arrest and in the hospital.

The driver of the other car was not seriously injured. She was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Blackmon says her family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral and memorial service costs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip