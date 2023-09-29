OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A $1.2 million home for sale in Oconomowoc is a sport's lovers dream. While the outside looks like a relatively nice one-story home, inside guests will discover it's really three stories with a sports pub area and full-sized basketball court taking up two underground floors. All three floors can be accessed by an elevator.

The Oconomowoc home on 1887 Mineral Springs Blvd has 3+ bedrooms, 5 baths, 6,700 square feet, and a 4.5 car garage, according to the realtor Carol Euringer.

James Groh From the outside, you'd never be able to tell this home is three stories.

While the kitchen, living room, and master suite are definitely nice, they pale in comparison to the underground sports complex.



The middle floor consists of a sports pub-esque area with booth seating, neon beer signs, and plenty of sports memorabilia. There is also a full-service bar and kitchen adjacent to the booth seats. Nearby on the same floor is a lounge area with Pac-Man, a pool table, and a pinball machine. The entire second floor surrounds the basketball court on the bottom floor, so guests can watch what is happening wherever they are.

James Groh The second floor of the home features a sports pub-style area with booth seating, a bar, and a lounge area with a pool table.

The basketball court can also be divided in half to play volleyball. On the bottom floor is also a gym, two bathrooms, high school-style gym lockers, and a movie theater with surround sound.

“The seller did not build this home. It was built by Miracle Homes for the parade of homes in 2008 as their model parade home, and their showpiece of their builder portfolio," Euringer said.

James Groh The kitchen inside this $1.2 million home.

The Parade of Homes was an event for contractors to show off unique homes in southeastern Wisconsin.

The current owner of the home is John Befus. He is the CEO of Standard Express Inc., a trucking company. Befus and Euringer's goal is to sell the home as is.

"The furnishings were made to fit this property so appropriate to be included," Euringer said.

That means everything in the living room (including the grand piano), kitchen, bedrooms, theater, and every other room is included in the $1.2 million price tag. Only a few pieces of art will travel with Befus.

“I thought maybe a school like one of the community colleges, maybe Marquette, UWM, or I think we have a new player on the Bucks that might enjoy this home," Euringer said.

James Groh The owner would like to sell the home as-is meaning buyers have the option to keep all the pre-existing furnishings.

Hey Damian Lillard or his representatives, if you are reading this, story, this home would be perfect for Lillard. If he does buy this home, I'd love the chance to come over and play a little one-on-one.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip