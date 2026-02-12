Bradford High records second gun-related arrest in 2 days

KENOSHA, Wis. — Bradford High School was at the center of yet another gun-related incident Thursday morning—the second such incident in as many days.
Kenosha police arrested a 15-year-old student at the school at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, after receiving information that the student had a firearm off school grounds, authorities said.
Officers found multiple firearm magazines and rounds of ammunition in the student’s possession. Police said a subsequent, thorough search of the school building and grounds uncovered no other contraband.
The student was also found to have an active probation hold.
Just one day earlier, a 16-year-old Bradford High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.
These arrests come as the Bradford High School community is still mourning the loss of 16-year-old Isaiah Cooper, who died as a result of gun violence last week.
Court records indicate that Cooper was killed when he rushed to a vehicle to help after shots were fired during a gun sale between a group of teenagers. Carlito Ayala, 19 and Aaron Cumberland, 16, were arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.
