Kenosha residents react after deadly shooting kills high school student: 'This hit too close to home'

KENOSHA — What began as a quiet Wednesday night in a Kenosha neighborhood quickly turned into chaos.

Sirens echoed through the 600 block of 60th Street as police and ambulances rushed to the scene of a shooting that would claim the life of a Bradford High School student and leave two others injured.

Arianna Richter lives directly across the street from where it happened. She recorded video of emergency crews arriving — moments she says are now burned into her memory.

Arianna Richter

“It was pretty scary, not knowing if they were still out there,” Richter said. “It was quiet, and then all of a sudden it was siren after siren after siren.”

Police say officers responded around 7:55 p.m. and found three injured teenagers. A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Two suspects — a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old — were later taken into custody. Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Watch: Kenosha residents react after deadly shooting kills high school student

Neighbors shaken after deadly Kenosha shooting

Just minutes before the shooting, Richter says she and her sister had been walking their dog nearby.

“To know something like that happened that close to home, it’s wild,” she said. “They were so young, too. It’s heartbreaking.”

The Kenosha Unified School District confirmed the teen who died attended Bradford High School. Another injured student attends Indian Trail High School. Counselors were made available for students and staff, and police increased their presence at impacted schools.

District leaders say they are focused on supporting students as they process the loss. For neighbors, the tragedy has left many shaken and searching for answers.

“I just feel like we need to do better as a community,” Richter said. “This affects all of us.”

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with surveillance video or information to contact the Kenosha Police Department.

