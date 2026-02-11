Suspects charged in killing of 16-year-old Kenosha student; Court records reveal chilling details

KENOSHA — New court documents reveal chilling details about the shooting that killed a Bradford High School student last week. Carlito Ayala, 19 and Aaron Cumberland, 16, are now charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 16-year-old Isaiah Cooper. Both face life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened the night of February 4 during what was supposed to be a gun sale arranged through social media.

Court records say Ayala and Cumberland agreed to sell a firearm to a group of teenagers. Surveillance video shows Ayala and Cumberland leaving an apartment building on 60th Street around 7:55 p.m., both wearing ski masks, gloves, and hooded clothing. Investigators say both were armed.

When the buyers arrived in a dark SUV, Cumberland got into the front passenger seat carrying a handgun and Ayala climbed into the back seat.

According to the complaint, Cumberland allegedly pistol-whipped a 15-year-old in the head. When the teen’s brother ran to the vehicle after hearing screams, he tried to grab the gun to point it away from everyone. That’s when Ayala opened fire.

Investigators say Isiah Cooper, who also rushed to help, approached the passenger side of the vehicle and then tried to turn away — but Ayala shot him twice. He died at the scene.

Surveillance video captured what happened next.

The footage shows Ayala lifting Isiah’s body off the ground before both suspects ran back into the apartment building. Inside, investigators say the two attempted to destroy evidence.

When police searched the apartment, they found three firearms, including the suspected murder weapon.

Court records show just eight months before the shooting, Ayala was convicted in Kenosha County of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ayala is being held on a $2 million cash bond and Cumberland’s bond is set at $1 million.

Both face multiple charges, including:

First-degree intentional homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Armed robbery with use of force

Substantial battery

Felon in possession of a firearm

They are scheduled to return to court next week for preliminary hearings.

