16-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Bradford High School in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 16-year-old student at Bradford High School in Kenosha was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The teen was arrested after the school received an anonymous tip that the student might bring a weapon to campus, according to an email from the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) shared with families and staff.

TMJ4

When the student arrived, he was immediately searched by administrators and the school resource officer, who discovered the loaded gun. After securing the weapon, the student was taken into custody, according to police.

During the search, police said the student refused to comply and resisted the officer, resulting in a physical struggle that led to the building being temporarily placed on hold while the district waited for additional police officers to assist.

According to the district, at no time were threats made toward students, staff or the school community, and the hold has since been lifted.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said criminal charges are anticipated and there will be a continued presence throughout the day.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip