Watch Now
NewsJuneteenth

Actions

Milwaukee's 2023 Juneteenth Parade kicks off; check out photos and video of festivities

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.
Americans across the country are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth today.
Fy_1hUOXoAEBj92.jfif
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 14:09:21-04

MILWAUKEE — With the 2023 Milwaukee Juneteenth parade wrapped up, check out some images and videos of the festivities! TMJ4 is the broadcast sponsor and you can watch the full parade online here.

Americans across the country are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth today.

Check out some of TMJ4's Juneteenth-related stories below:

Juneteenth symbolizes an important day in American history for African Americans. June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce enslaved people had been liberated.

That's two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. The Emancipation Proclamation freed Black Americans living in Confederate states. But it's not the official day slavery ended in the U.S.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, being held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.

TMJ4 is proud to broadcast and stream the parade live once again in 2023, for the third year in a row.

The parade started at 12th and Atkinson, turns south at the Five Points intersection, and ends at MLK and Locust, at Rose Park.

Follow along with TMJ4's coverage. Posts at the top are the newest:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Here's the map for this year's Juneteenth parade and celebration Learn more about the history of Juneteenth Donate to Northcott House