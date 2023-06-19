Milwaukee's 2023 Juneteenth Parade kicks off; check out photos and video of festivities

MILWAUKEE — With the 2023 Milwaukee Juneteenth parade wrapped up, check out some images and videos of the festivities! TMJ4 is the broadcast sponsor and you can watch the full parade online here.
Americans across the country are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth today.
Juneteenth symbolizes an important day in American history for African Americans. June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce enslaved people had been liberated.
That's two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. The Emancipation Proclamation freed Black Americans living in Confederate states. But it's not the official day slavery ended in the U.S.
Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, being held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.
TMJ4 is proud to broadcast and stream the parade live once again in 2023, for the third year in a row.
The parade started at 12th and Atkinson, turns south at the Five Points intersection, and ends at MLK and Locust, at Rose Park.
Follow along with TMJ4's coverage. Posts at the top are the newest:
The Juneteenth festival is PACKED pic.twitter.com/bXM4uSOJLO— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023
Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade was incredible! pic.twitter.com/RdLnyL5Rip— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023
It’s a beautiful day in #Milwaukee! Watch the city’s 52nd annual #Juneteenth2023 celebration #live right now on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/ReeTp4RMlo— Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) June 19, 2023
Annual Juneteenth parade. Got to see one of my favorite former co-workers Rose Mary Jackson. The #legend Charlie Weddle. And the 🤡 show Mark Kass @MarkKassMBJ and @BrianNizTMJ4 Brian Niznansky pic.twitter.com/O8b11Zi3qS— Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 19, 2023
Off today enjoying #JuneteenthDay & I’m loving this @tmj4 coverage of Milwaukee’s #Juneteenth2023 parade.— Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) June 19, 2023
What a time!! With so much negative- It’s a joy to see this. 🤎❤️💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/egvNtYcHD7
Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/uTJIJsUZfz— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
Happy Juneteenth Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/hcUzsk5shY— Sarah McGrew (@sarahrosemcgrew) June 19, 2023
Our newest reporter. #JuneteenthDay @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/C85rMHrsdz— SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) June 19, 2023
Happy #Juneteenth2023 from @tmj4! #milwaukee pic.twitter.com/mUHNbALGGQ— Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) June 19, 2023
Coach Shaka Smart from @MarquetteMBB joined @tmj4 as part of our coverage of Milwaukee's #Juneteenth2023 parade!— Tim Vetscher (@Tim_Vetscher) June 19, 2023
Tune in now - we're on the air until noon!!! https://t.co/l5FlZVEGhG#mubb pic.twitter.com/Yic4rMF6bR
The TMJ4 News crew at the Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade! https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/OxJ2pO9QPZ— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
Bango and his new friend from the @Bucks at the Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/FnuO5hJqa6— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
Look who just crashed the Juneteenth Parade... it's #Packers great @afreeman86! https://t.co/BHgdK5QGwt pic.twitter.com/JymaMzvZdO— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
. @Brewers Racing Sausages at the Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/7FK0qHRwm9— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
Wisconsin US Senator Tammy Baldwin at Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/YX41fIWzvP
Wisconsin governor Tony Evers at the Milwaukee #Juneteenth2023 parade https://t.co/Qlpul94MBO pic.twitter.com/kmSETfoJ7c— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2023
Idk who these guy are but I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/il937JxWfl— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023
The Bucks are here and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/B4NJI7XTWm— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023
About 30 minutes until the Juneteenth Parade starts pic.twitter.com/XBJObRffgC— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023
We are ready Milwaukee for one of America’s best #JuneteenthDay Celebrations! I’m in good hands with @GidTruth - at Locust and King. Parade starts at 9am, stop by and say hello. pic.twitter.com/PtdaQWRq37— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) June 19, 2023
Street closures underway for Milwaukee’s #JuneteenthDay parade and celebrations. @tmj4 @MilwaukeePolice pic.twitter.com/ex5kUxIacA— SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) June 19, 2023
When Shannon gives the thumbs up for the parade preparations to begin! 👍🏽🤣 #TMJ4Today pic.twitter.com/H27tETxR6e— Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) June 19, 2023
