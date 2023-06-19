Milwaukee's 2023 Juneteenth Parade kicks off; check out photos and video of festivities

MILWAUKEE — With the 2023 Milwaukee Juneteenth parade wrapped up, check out some images and videos of the festivities! TMJ4 is the broadcast sponsor and you can watch the full parade online here.

Americans across the country are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth today.

Check out some of TMJ4's Juneteenth-related stories below:

Juneteenth symbolizes an important day in American history for African Americans. June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce enslaved people had been liberated.

That's two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. The Emancipation Proclamation freed Black Americans living in Confederate states. But it's not the official day slavery ended in the U.S.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, being held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.

TMJ4 is proud to broadcast and stream the parade live once again in 2023, for the third year in a row.

The parade started at 12th and Atkinson, turns south at the Five Points intersection, and ends at MLK and Locust, at Rose Park.

Follow along with TMJ4's coverage. Posts at the top are the newest:

The Juneteenth festival is PACKED pic.twitter.com/bXM4uSOJLO — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade was incredible! pic.twitter.com/RdLnyL5Rip — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023

Annual Juneteenth parade. Got to see one of my favorite former co-workers Rose Mary Jackson. The #legend Charlie Weddle. And the 🤡 show Mark Kass @MarkKassMBJ and @BrianNizTMJ4 Brian Niznansky pic.twitter.com/O8b11Zi3qS — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 19, 2023

Off today enjoying #JuneteenthDay & I’m loving this @tmj4 coverage of Milwaukee’s #Juneteenth2023 parade.



What a time!! With so much negative- It’s a joy to see this. 🤎❤️💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/egvNtYcHD7 — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) June 19, 2023

Coach Shaka Smart from @MarquetteMBB joined @tmj4 as part of our coverage of Milwaukee's #Juneteenth2023 parade!



Tune in now - we're on the air until noon!!! https://t.co/l5FlZVEGhG#mubb pic.twitter.com/Yic4rMF6bR — Tim Vetscher (@Tim_Vetscher) June 19, 2023

Idk who these guy are but I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/il937JxWfl — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023

The Bucks are here and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/B4NJI7XTWm — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023

About 30 minutes until the Juneteenth Parade starts pic.twitter.com/XBJObRffgC — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 19, 2023

We are ready Milwaukee for one of America’s best #JuneteenthDay Celebrations! I’m in good hands with ⁦@GidTruth⁩ - at Locust and King. Parade starts at 9am, stop by and say hello. pic.twitter.com/PtdaQWRq37 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) June 19, 2023

When Shannon gives the thumbs up for the parade preparations to begin! 👍🏽🤣 #TMJ4Today pic.twitter.com/H27tETxR6e — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) June 19, 2023

