Milwaukee bookstore owner partners with Black Holocaust Museum to teach kids about Juneteenth

MILWAUKEE — Ever since she opened her bookstore in Milwaukee, Ashely Valentine has made sure the books available inside reflect the community she lives in.

"I've always noticed that BIPOC titles typically have their own section it's not highlighted and spotlighted in the same way as white titles," said Ashley.

Inside her store, called Rooted MKE, are dozens and dozens of children's books featuring black and brown characters discussing everything from race, black history, self-empowerment, and more.

"​We have conversations about kids dreaming boldly and envisioning themselves doing lots of different things but if you don't see it you don't really know it as a possibility for yourself," said Ashley.

That's why Ashley was excited to partner with Milwaukee's America's Black Holocaust Museum for their Juneteenth week of events. A seven-day celebration for the community who can visit the museum for free and learn about the holiday through storytelling.

"Juneteenth for me is a day of celebration for Black people to truly recognize the liberation of who they are and being able to celebrate that unapologetically," said Ashley.

On Monday, Ashley will be at the Black Holocaust Museum reading a number of books to kids that she's picked out from her store to help teach children all about Juneteenth and Black History.

"​I know that working with kids helps to plant a seed," said Ashley. "It gives me an opportunity to introduce the holiday to people who are really young so that they can grow up understanding the significance and importance of Juneteenth."

And from there, Ashley hopes that the seed of knowledge will only continue to empower the children of Milwaukee.

