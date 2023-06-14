Fred Collier awarded 'Father of the Year' at Juneteenth Freedom Ball

MILWAUKEE — Fred Collier is not just a father to his 8-year-old son, Elijah, but also to his community. That’s why he was honored as Father of the Year at this year’s Juneteenth Freedom Ball.

“I try my best to give him what I didn’t have. I didn’t grow up with a father,” Collier said.

The award committee saw Collier’s impact on the people around him, which included his son. As a dad, Collier said he tries to give as much to him as possible.

“My goal is to give him so much of me that, even I happen to leave today, he can move forward and be in his greatness,” Collier said.

For Collier, the award is special because of what it means during Juneteenth.

“To know my elders chose me? Those are men who have raised kids and they really know what this is about. For them to choose me is an honor,” Collier smiled.

With the award comes a big responsibility.

“It means I have to use my platform and use my blessing to highlight other men like myself. Other Black men like myself,” Collier said.

He hopes that while he is recognized, he can highlight the many other dads doing amazing things in their communities.

“I am a representation of other Black fathers, so I have to highlight the fact that there are millions of Black fathers doing what I do and more.”

For the Juneteenth Festival, Collier is the Entertainment Director. He also owns several businesses.

His passion is his family’s nonprofit training program called Collier’s Training Institute. They focus on helping youth and disadvantaged families through training.

He is involved in an Adopt-our-Neighborhoods program, doing neighborhood cleanups and snow removal for the elderly. He is also part of a Good Sleep Initiative, providing high-end mattresses to families in need.

“Everything I do in some way helps the community,” Collier said.

Taking after his dad, Elijah is also extremely involved at just eight years old, owning his own candy business, doing Taekwondo, and reading.

“My main goal is to build a legacy so my son and my son’s sons and my son’s son’s sons have a platform and foundation that’s they’re worthy of greatness,” Collier explained.

