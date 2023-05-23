How to watch this year's Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know about the annual event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, scheduled for Monday, June 19th, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making the day known as Juneteenth a national holiday.

The parade starts at 14th and Atkinson, turns south at the Five Points intersection, and ends at MLK and Locust, at Rose Park.

TMJ4 is proud to broadcast and stream the parade live once again in 2023, for the third year in a row.

If you want to participate in the parade or be a vendor along MLK Drive, you must apply on the Juneteenth Milwaukee website by Friday, June 9th.

The schedule for this year's parade is as follows:



Monday, June 19, 2023

Parade 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

You can watch the parade wherever you stream TMJ4, such as on Roku or Apple TV, at tmj4.com/live, on our YouTube page, our Facebook page and on television.

Additional information:



