Black Milwaukee flight school offering free aviation camp for kids this summer

MILWAUKEE — Taking kids off the streets and up into the sky. That's the goal Dr. Charles Allen has for the New Beginnings Aviation Ministry.

"There's a tremendous untapped talent out there," said Dr. Allen.

The ministry is a Black flight school program where Dr. Allen and other certified pilots plan to teach youth in Milwaukee about the aviation industry.

"His instruction ways are very in-depth. He doesn't let you leave without knowing specifically how things are done," said Dewayne Allen, one of Dr. Allen's flight students.

Over the next nine weeks, students enrolled in the summer program will meet at the Timmerman Airport every Saturday to learn what it takes to become a pilot.

"We'll have some groups of kids on the ramp learning about airport operations, we'll have a group of kids that'll be on the flight simulators," said Dr. Allen. "Their mathematical skills, their reading skills, their science skills, oh, they will get challenged."

Dr. Allen says the flight program, which usually costs thousands of dollars to take, is free.

"That's a big reason why a lot of Black people and people of color aren't involved in the industry because it's so expensive," said Milwaukee pilot Nile Bridges.

"Through donations, we are able to take a certain number of children from not knowing anything about an airplane, to getting their private pilot license," said Dr. Allen.

And in an industry where less than 2% of pilots are Black, Dr. Allen believes this program is helping the next generation of Black and brown children in Milwaukee shatter that statistic.

"It's about time for that to change," said Dr. Allen.

"Don't be afraid, go fly," said Bridges.

Registration for the aviation summer camp is still available. To sign your child up, text or call Dr. Allen at 262-337-1153.

