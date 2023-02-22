Six candidates advance to April 4 Milwaukee Common Council elections, TMJ4 News projects

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News can now project the top vote-getters in Milwaukee's three aldermanic races.

View live election results in Wisconsin here.

The seats for District 1, District 5, and District 9 are all currently without representation. The two top-vote-getters from the three races will move on to the general election on April 4, 2023.

For the Milwaukee Common Council's District 1 aldermanic race, TMJ4 News projects Andrea Pratt and David Bowen are moving to the general election. Pratt received 34 percent of the vote, while Bowen received 33 percent of the vote.

For the Milwaukee Common Council's District 5 aldermanic race, Lamont T. Westmoreland and Annette Jackson are moving to the general election. Westmoreland received 29 percent of the vote, while Jackson received 18 percent of the vote.

For the Milwaukee Common Council's District 9 aldermanic race, Odell Ball and Larresa Taylor are moving to the general election. Ball received 24 percent of the vote, while Taylor received 21 percent of the vote.

TMJ4 News reached out to all the candidates ahead of the primary election on Feb. 21 and most replied with answers to our questions. Below are the responses for the projected top-vote-getters, as well as all the candidates, in Milwaukee's aldermanic races:

