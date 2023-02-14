Meet the District 1 candidates running for Milwaukee Common Council

On Tuesday, February 21st, Milwaukeeans will have an opportunity to cast their votes in three open Common Council seats. The seats for District 1, District 5, and District 9 are all currently without representation. In order to introduce you to the many personalities in the race, TMJ4 News sent out an eight-question survey to each candidate. Their answers are presented below. The top two vote-getters in each primary contest will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 4.

Editor's note: The responses below have been edited for spelling and grammar but not for content.

ZANDRA BAILEY

Zandra Bailey

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

As a lifelong District 1 resident born and raised in the Rufus King Neighborhood, I am very involved with my community and I have a vision for Milwaukee as a whole. I want to implement policies that will make our neighborhoods cleaner and safer to live in so that we can sustain economic growth throughout the city. As a community advocate, I have made real change that has positively affected many lives. I am a strong voice for the district as I am already in the community talking to neighbors and understanding their needs. I have heard their voices when my neighbors wanted our streets repaired or illegal dumping cleaned up. Their requests were ignored but I found different avenues through various resources and got our requests fulfilled. As Alderwoman I want to do more to service the people in District 1 and the city of Milwaukee on a full-time basis.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I would have to say my community involvement and working in government and understanding municipal law, which is needed to propose city ordinances. Also, as an accountant, I have held previous treasurer positions for various organizations and I understand how to analyze and prepare budgets. Working in the community has allowed me understand the need of block watches, which have connected neighbors and various organizations together to make a significant difference in the safety and security in my neighborhood. I also joined other organizations and performed volunteer work all over the city of Milwaukee. Many projects that I have worked on were Habitat for Humanity, Community Baby Showers, Annual UNCF Walk/Runs and back-to-school supplies/bookbag giveaways. I am also a liaison between my neighbors, city services and other organizations. I am able to get city requests fulfilled after neighbors have tried several attempts on their own. I have proven experience that I have been working in the community and shown involvement with efforts to improve the city through volunteerism.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

We can start with more driver education programs, installing street calming devices and mechanisms. I would also propose red light cameras.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

There are abundant issues our district that need to be addressed.

a. Crime (gun shots) – Gun buy-back programs, after-school programs for youth, mentor health services and other community programming.

b. Illegal dumping – Other alternatives site, cameras.

c. Lack of city services – street and sidewalk maintenance & street lights – demand to increase services and encourage the city to hire on new workers to monitor street lights.

d. Depending on the neighborhoods, residents are concerned about traffic disturbances with buses blocking – residents are being blocked in due to busy streets – working with residents, school board and other organizations to solve issue.

e. Boarded-up houses and abandoned buildings. This will take a collaborative effort from the city and residents will have to report activities to the city and MPD.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

My neighbor Anne Hicks. She recently passed away and she was a vital part of my block watch. She would help me set up meetings and host them in her backyard. When I had to talk to a neighbor about an issue, she would always watch me and would always have my back. I felt very safe with Anne and she was a wonderful person to know.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

When elected, I would like to have a serious conversation, as this relates to a recent issue with another police officer losing his life due to crime and gun violence in the city of Milwaukee. All city leaders should be involved and implement a plan to stop crime and gun violence in 2023.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

When elected, I do see opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison. Local leaders can take the opportunity to emphasize the city’s budget and it’s constraints. More property tax revenue is covering the cost of pension and Milwaukee is in a bind. We need to work with the state and start a shared stream of revenue.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

I have to say, my favorite food/drink is a smoothie from Planet Smoothie in Glendale. The Last Mango is my favorite.

DAVID BOWEN

David Bowen did not respond to TMJ4's requests for comment on this survey.

MARSHALL MARTIN

Marshall Martin

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I am a Citizenship and World History teacher for MPS. Every year I get on my soapbox and talk passionately about how the government should work, how good citizens should conduct themselves, and about ways to change our city. In the last few years my students have challenged me to become the change I talk about. They challenged me to run. I took them up on it. I want to make my community better and be an example for my students to follow.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I have a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. I am a Veteran of the Army National Guard, a former Corrections and Probation Officer. I am a current MPS Social Studies Teacher, a small business owner, and a district homeowner. I believe I am the best fit because my diverse background will allow me to connect with the majority of the district. I know the struggles, needs, and successes of our educators, law enforcement, small business owners, homeowners, veterans, and more.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Reckless driving is a serious issue in Milwaukee and the 1st district is not immune. The first step is to get more speed bumps and corner guard rails on our neighborhood streets. This will not eliminate the reckless driving problem, but I believe it will reduce it. The second step I will take to reduce it will be to connect with MPS to reinstate the Driver's Education classes I took when I was in school. That is where I learned the IPDE process and other safe driving skills

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

Violent crime is by far the biggest concern to the district. Every district has seen an extreme uptick in the amount of violent crime being committed. There is no magic wand to wave to eliminate crime, however we can reduce it. One of the keys to violent crime reduction is giving people something to live for. The more economic opportunities residents have to enrich their lives, the less likely they are to risk getting into violent activities. We also have to decrease the number of guns in our community. There are no gun stores in our inner cities, but they are filled with high powered weaponry. We have to get to the source of gun distribution.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

A program that I am extremely proud of in the district is one that I started. I am the founder of We Black We Golf. This is a non-profit geared toward spreading the game and love for golf in the inner city. I started the program at Lincoln Park and it services both youth and adults. It is aimed at spreading the game of golf, the business side, the social side, and the health benefits of golf to the inner-city community.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I would like to see neighborhood clean-up rise tremendously in the 1st district. This is a problem we can correct now and with very little cost to the city. I want residents to take ownership of the cleanliness of the district by picking up trash on our city streets, even if they were not responsible for putting it there. I want them to report illegal dumping right away and partner with the city for a clean community.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

I believe we have to collaborate with the state in effort to improve our city. We have to make sure funding designated for the City of Milwaukee gets to the city. We need to partner with our educational leaders in Madison to improve our public school system. We must also partner with the state to improve the safety of our neighborhood.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

I actually have 2 favorite spots and they are both in the district. I love the food and atmosphere at Joe's Café on Silver Spring and Yum Yum Fish & Chicken on Hampton. Both have become my go-to restaurants in the 1st District.

ANDREA PRATT

Andrea Pratt did not respond to TMJ4's requests for comment on this survey.

VINCE G. TONEY

Vince G. Toney did not respond to TMJ4's requests for comment on this survey.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip