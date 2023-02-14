Meet the District 9 candidates running for Milwaukee Common Council

On Tuesday, February 21st, Milwaukeeans will have an opportunity to cast their votes for three open Common Council seats. The seats for District 1, District 5, and District 9 are all currently without representation. In order to introduce you to the many personalities in the race, TMJ4 News sent out an eight-question survey to each candidate. Their answers are presented below. The top two vote-getters in each primary contest will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 4.

Editor's note: The responses below have been edited for spelling and grammar but not for content.

ODELL BALL

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I want to serve as alderman because our district needs strong leadership to deal with the plethora of important issues we face. We have several people running as a steppingstone in their career. As a lifelong public servant who has worked as an educator, youth development specialist, Technology Coordinator, and a Census Field Supervisor, the passion to serve has not dissipated.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I have served as Chairman of the Board for the Milwaukee Police Athletic League and FIT CLUB MKE, two 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations developed for Youth Development and Community Engagement. Additionally, I was the head grant writer for Northwest Side CDC and Technology Coordinator for Marquette University, where I gather funding from area foundations ranging from the Bader Foundation to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. I built six 20-station computer labs throughout the City of Milwaukee. Those labs were the first of their kind in the country in 1996 and were the model used for the Department of Education’s Technology Learning Center Grants.

I have a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership and one year of Law School from Marquette University. I also have an Educational Certification Degree from Wisconsin Lutheran College.

3. What steps will you take as alderperson to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

I walked the district and talked with the residents. The need for speed bumps and roundabouts were mentioned the most. I sought to look for more innovative technology and took a tour of the Tapco Corporation, which has a reputation for innovative street control. I found many of their methods will be an asset for our district. I saw an actual example of its use in the City of Glendale, where the technology worked well.

Additionally, we must use a multi-pronged approach to end reckless driving within our city. We must call for increased enforcement of speeding laws within our city. We must also give free driver’s education classes for teenagers who are just now starting to drive. This coupled with mandatory driver’s re-education classes for adults who drive recklessly, so they can unlearn their bad driving habits. This will work to curtail the increasing growth in reckless driving.

We will add a lobbying effort to require the installation of anti-theft devices in the most frequently stolen vehicles that should stop this growing trend.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

After reviewing the crime data for the 9th District, the rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings pose an existential threat to the residents of our district. Personally, as a brother of six sisters, the husband to a wonderful wife and the father and grandfather of a daughter and granddaughter, I find it alarming that there is a 29 percent jump in rapes within my district. I will address all these issues head-on.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district of which you are particularly proud?

I am immensely proud of the educational processes done at both Stuart and Thoreau Elementary Schools. I will always be an educator, and will seek to motivate, and promote great teaching and learning.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

My vision for the 9th District is one that many important leaders have voiced a requirement for. The building of a Training Center for Fire and Police recruits located where the Northridge Mall now stands will be an economic boom for the next 25 years. This training center will be a regional center first and will blossom into a national and international destination. New restaurants, stores, and hotels will have to be built to accommodate the large number of trainees that will come into our area. I have talked to the Mayor and the Police Chief about this endeavor and had a casual conversation with the Fire Chief as well.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

I plan to make several trips to the Capitol to lobby and pitch the value of the businesses and commerce that resides within the 9th District. I will also communicate through technology and directly with our state leaders.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

To be quite honest, my favorite spot to eat is my own kitchen. I have won a contest for my seafood gumbo and lasagna. I will make some for your consumption.

AMBER DANYUS

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I began my career in education here in Milwaukee by working with Teach For America. I became a special education teacher – impacting hundreds of students in MPS schools daily. I now work with students at the Milwaukee Academy of Science, a public charter school serving over 1,200 K4-12th grade students from across the city. Through my work with MPS and other education sectors in the city, I learned firsthand the many barriers children and their families face in Milwaukee. These realities inspired me to run for Alderwoman to make a more profound community impact beyond the classroom. In order to move forward, our city needs leaders who are interested in working collaboratively to address the issues we face in our communities.

I'm running for Alderwoman to make a deeper community impact beyond the classroom. I want to show my son that anything is possible, especially when you are kind, motivated and focused on uplifting your community. My main goal is to inspire a collective sense of pride and ownership in our community and our city, remind the folks in our district the power of collaboration and the tremendous impact we can have when we come together to solve our collective challenges. As an Alderwoman I plan on being incredibly active in our city and the 9th District, connecting with folks who know who I am and those who don't, and always looking for ways to make our neighborhood, our community, and our city a safer and healthier place for our kids.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I grew up the daughter and eldest child of parents who struggled at times to make ends meet. My family’s home was foreclosed on when I was young. Through it all, my family and I leaned on neighbors who helped us out when they could. These acts of service by our neighbors instilled in me the importance of community.

I discovered my passion for service while attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. I proudly served as a student representative at a UW-Board of Regents meeting, using my platform to advocate for thousands of students of color and their on-campus experiences. I am also a proud member of Zeta Sigma Chi Multicultural Sorority where I gained a deeper appreciation for the power of a united community.

After graduating, I moved to Milwaukee to work under Teach For America. I became a special education teacher – impacting hundreds of students in MPS schools daily. I currently work with students at the Milwaukee Academy of Science, a public charter school serving over 1,200 K4-12th grade students from across the city. Through my work with MPS and other education sectors in the city, I learned firsthand the many barriers children and their families are facing in Milwaukee. These realities inspired me to run for Alderwoman to make a deeper community impact beyond the classroom.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Reckless driving continues to plague our community. As alderwoman, I will prioritize infrastructure and policy that has a real and meaningful impact. As a city, we need to invest in community-based programs that can help address the root causes of crime and reckless driving by prioritizing prevention strategies. Preventing reckless driving has to be a top priority for our city. In order to do this, I want to use evidence-based approaches. In addition to our work at the city level, we need to work in collaboration with the state and the county. As Alderwoman, I will support Rep. LaKeisha Myers who is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would allow Milwaukee to install up to 75 red light cameras to catch those who speed 20 m.p.h. over the limit and those who run red lights.

As an educator at a public charter school serving over 1,200 K4-12th grade students from across the city, I’ve counseled 12 and 15-year-olds who have lost their friends and family to reckless driving. This is traumatizing to our youth and wildly unacceptable.

City leaders and law enforcement have a role in maintaining the community's trust and reliance. As alderwoman, I will work collaboratively with our police and fire departments to establish and maintain that trust. Safety is a top priority in Milwaukee and we must remember, police and firefighters put their lives on the line every day for us. We as a community need to support and uplift the people who work daily toward keeping us safe.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

Ensuring our youth and seniors have access to the resources they need to thrive by connecting families and children with existing resources, advocate for more action at the city level for affordable housing, clean drinking water, quality public transportation, and healthy food options to be easily accessible to every family and child in our city.

Improving community safety by investing in community-based programs that can help address the root causes of crime by prioritizing prevention strategies, and working collaboratively with our police and fire departments to establish and maintain the community's trust and reliance.

Prioritizing community development, by inspiring a collective sense of pride and ownership in our community and our city and collaborating to solve our collective challenges. I would also advocate for the delay of any final voting for the proposed Type 1 Juvenile Detention Center until we have an alderperson in place representing the district where this facility will be located, and push for the long overdue demolition and redevelopment of the abandoned Northridge Mall.

The city’s ability to fund services, invest in neighborhoods, and sustain infrastructure is negatively impacted by a decrease in revenues and increasing expenses. And while it’ll be necessary to make cuts in spending, I will be a strong voice against cutting any funding to the services that many Milwaukeeans rely on.

The city of Milwaukee has some big decisions to make and some real issues to address. Everyone’s voice needs to be considered and valued in order to move forward.

To address these issues we need to use a multimodal approach. There is not a single solution for any of these problems.

When we work in silos progress is minimal, it’s when we work together that we start to see change. If we’re going to make a difference in our city it’s going to start with us working together.

Right now our community is dealing with a lot of mistrust. I’ve worked under many leaders in our city and the ones who’ve had the most impact are the ones who people don't always agree with, but always trust and respect.

We need to elect leaders who work well with others, that value input from residents and business owners and can bridge the divides in order to unlock our enormous potential.

I’m running to be the next Alderwoman for Milwaukee’s 9th district and be the bridge builder we need to unite our community.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

One place that I’m proud of in the district is Evolve Church. The church embodies what it means and what it feels like to be part of a thriving community. Pastor Lock welcomes local organizations to hold events in the building. A memorable event was the community meeting hosted by Mentor Greater Milwaukee in partnership with the Bucks. Community members had the opportunity to learn from representatives from the Office of Violence Prevention and the police department. We had discussions about changing the narrative for youth here in Milwaukee. Our district is made up of individuals, business owners, and leaders with passion and genuine care for their community.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

One specific goal to have accomplished in 2023 is to establish community meetings on a consistent schedule. The community meetings will be town-hall style and will provide updates and allow for residents and business owners to share their concerns and suggestions for improving our district.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Absolutely. Our local municipality needs the support of state leaders in Madison. As an Alderwoman, I will build on the relationships I have with local state officials in order to collaborate on advocating for policies that benefit both Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. As an educator, I understand the importance of building professional relationships in order to find common ground and mutual understanding.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

My son and I love chicken tacos with rice and beans from Taqueria El Cabrito.

RUSSELL ANTONIO GOODWIN, SR.

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

Aldermanic District 9 has been without a "Voice" for quite some time, and as a consequence, important decisions have been made without proper representation. Furthermore, very important decisions have been made for District 9, even though there was direct conflict and opposition from the residents of District 9. I am running to be the "Voice" of District 9 residents who have been without a "Voice," and if I am elected, they will no longer be without a "Voice." I am the voice that will lead District 9 into a prosperous and productive future. I believe I can use my "Voice" to improve the quality of life for all District 9 Residents.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I am the only candidate with Public and Private Sector experience who can lead from the future. As the former District 18 Milwaukee County Supervisor, I know from experience the hard work and dedication it takes to lead a District forward. In my 1st term, I became the Chairman of the powerful Transportation, Public Works, and Transit Committee, a member of the Health and Human Needs Committee, and a member of the Personnel Committee. In addition, I also served on the Advisory Committee on Transportation System Planning and Programming for the Milwaukee Urbanized Area. I am also the former Chairman and CEO of a record company and currently a small business owner. With the rising inflation costs, I know firsthand many of the challenges facing District 9 residents, and I will do my best to provide them with relief by voting not to raise their property taxes.

Lastly, I truly have a heart for District 9, I attended Happy Hill Elementary School from K5-6th grade and St. Bernadette in District 9, so I have witnessed District 9 go from triumph to tragedy. But if I am elected, I have the tenacity and work ethic to turn District 9 around positively. So many of my opponents are running because they need a job; however, I am running because I have a heart for District 9. I keep so many childhood memories in my heart from going to school and hanging out at Northridge, so it is my destiny to be a part of District 9's Great Comeback.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

GOODWIN Reckless Driving Reduction Plan:

The S.Y.L.V.I.A. Plan

This plan was crafted and designed in honor of my Godmother, the Late Rev. Dr. Sylvia Hughes-Twari, who was killed in 2018 at age 65 when a reckless driver blew through a stop sign killing her upon impact. Unfortunately, her life was cut short when she still had so much life to live. The community was robbed of a community pillar in Dr. Twari. I vowed from that day forward that I would not allow her death to be in vain but rather champion this issue in her honor. That is why this plan is called the SYLVIA Plan, which stands for: Strategize Yearly Learn Vigorously Invest Aggressively

To solve Milwaukee's Reckless driving, we must embrace adaptable, proactive solutions by: Strategizing Yearly, Learning Vigorously, and Investing Aggressively. Additionally, we must look at this plan through a lens of "Racial Equity," which will create a safe environment for all parties to solve the ongoing "Reckless Driving Crisis" the City of Milwaukee faces.

We must also Implement the 4 Es of Road Safety.

Education- We must build community awareness through teaching, training, monitoring, and influencing road behavioral change. We must also commit to aggressive community-based Road Safety advertising campaigns. We must also partner with businesses, churches, professional sports teams, and schools to reach multiple targeted audiences through TV ads/spots, radio spots, digital billboards, posters/digital posters, books, and magazines to communicate about road safety. Designate one week out of every month for Road Safety Week, where we can have events centered around safe driving habits.

Compassionate Enforcement- Compassionate enforcement will involve no citations for minor traffic violations. However, when serious traffic infractions occur, we will enforce mandatory driver's education courses through a future partnership with MATC and local driving schools. Also, when someone commits serious reckless driving offenses, we must consider a mandatory 25-year license suspension or a possible lifetime license suspension, especially if there is serious injury or loss of life. This problem is so serious that we may have to expand on seizing cars involved in reckless driving.

Engineering- We must look at our street designs in District 9 and identify streets and roads needing speed updates, design updates, and traffic flow updates. We must also ensure all streets have the necessary signage and traffic lighting. Third, we must remove all street hazards, especially potholes, which can cause damage and lead to accidents. Lastly, we must identify and no longer ignore streets whose designs are dangerous.

Environment and Emergency Care- Immediately identify drivers needing Roadside Assistance. We must create a partnership between the City and AAA to provide Roadside Assistance at a lower cost for lower incomes and senior citizens.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

Aside from reckless driving, we must work to reduce aggravated assault, burglary, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft, non-fatal shootings, and carjackings by a minimum of 50% by the end of 2023. Unfortunately, reported crimes are exactly what they are, reported crimes; however, many crimes go unreported and are not included in statistical data. One of my goals while addressing all of these issues would be to expand the Police to Citizen website and make it a mobile app to ensure that we are working with the real numbers and not just the reported numbers.

Since the City of Milwaukee is facing a serious fiscal challenge, I would also like to create a team that specifically helps the Milwaukee Police Department go after grants that could help fund their department's budget shortfalls without burdening District 9 taxpayers. I would also like to untie the hands of the Milwaukee Police Department by expanding the MPD CART team (Crisis Assessment Response Team) to ensure we are sending the right team to the right place. There are times when a normal police response is not needed, but rather a mental health or behavioral response is needed in which the expansion of the MPD CART team would be the proper respondent. If we do this expeditiously, we can stop wasting taxpayer dollars on police responses that should have been CART Team responses, which could free up those officers to respond to situations that require a police response.

Lastly, if we all partner together, we can make Milwaukee Aldermanic District 9 a better place where residents feel safe to shop, enjoy entertainment, purchase homes, start businesses, raise families, and enjoy everyday life. If elected, I will follow the MAC principle I created when addressing crime issues: to Measure, Adjust, and Create. I will always Measure what is working and what is not, make the necessary Adjustments when helping to tackle crime, and always make sure to Create opportunities to hear from District 9 residents on issues that matter to them.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I am very proud of First Tee (Located at Noyes Park Golf Course) 8234 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, WI 53223. As County Supervisor, I had the opportunity to learn a lot about this program and how it helps kids from all walks of life. This program is a meaningful deterrent program to keep our kids off the streets. As children, my dad signed my brother and me up for this program, and I'm grateful he did. This program is a hidden gem in District 9.

"First Tee enables kids to build the strength of character that imports them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, they create learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do".

-First Tee Southeast Wisconsin

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you'd like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

My vision is to transform aldermanic district 9 into one of the most prosperous districts in Wisconsin, where residents feel safe to purchase a home, start a business, raise a family, shop, dine, and enjoy everyday life.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Officials in Madison are beginning to feel and understand the fiscal challenges that Milwaukee is facing. Having Bob Donovan, a former Milwaukee alderman, in Madison can help articulate many of the issues Milwaukee faces firsthand. In addition, having other leaders like Rep. Ryan Clancy and Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez in Madison can help to share concerns from a county perspective. Also, I am encouraged by the effort of Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley to reach out and build a bridge of communication between Milwaukee and Madison. Lastly, I am encouraged by the first meeting in two years of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Governor Tony Evers at the governor's mansion, which is a positive sign that Wisconsinites are always willing to put differences aside for the betterment of all Wisconsinites. Great things can happen in Milwaukee when we all work together.

My mission is to move Milwaukee aldermanic district 9 and its fine residents forward from its past to a brighter future through strategic planning and partnerships, proactive solutions, community awareness, and engagement. Milwaukee's success will be directly tied to the partnerships we create between state, county, and city governments.

8. Last but not least: What's your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

Pop's Barbecue, a food truck in District 9, usually parked on 76th and Goodhope, is proudly owned by Michael and Debra Hester. They have the best barbecue in Milwaukee; ribs, rip tips, steaks, turkey legs, chicken, sausage, brats. No matter what you order, everything is always served hot, fresh, and good to the bone!

WALT LOVE

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council because of the lack of commitment, integrity and accountability - character traits that once kept Milwaukee on the cutting edge and at the forefront of major cities in the United States. As such, I will bring back commitment, integrity and accountability to the Common Council that will help to move the city forward.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

The qualifications and experiences that I have are vast. I have worked as a national and local radio personality. I hold a degree, several licenses, and certifications. I also have an array of work experiences from large companies to small businesses. I have been a member of national and local boards which has complimented my skills as an entrepreneur and businessman. I believe my qualifications, skills, and experiences can be used to problem solve, be the voice for, and positively influence changes in policies that will best meet the needs of the residents of district 9 and the entire Milwaukee community.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

The first thing to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee would be to introduce, state statute 941.30. Recklessly endangering safety.

(1) First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Whoever recklessly endangers another’s safety under circumstances which show utter disregard for human life is guilty of a Class F felony.

(2) Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Whoever recklessly endangers another’s safety is guilty of a Class G felony.

The 941.30 statute can be used with fidelity to immediately combat and reduce reckless driving. This would allow the city to confiscate vehicles and enforce insurance requirements and regulations.

Another strategy would be to collaborate with the sheriff's department to assist with patrolling areas within the City of Milwaukee that are state highways such as Capitol Drive and Brown Deer Road.

Additional steps would include determining which initiatives like reviewing information from the City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force and implement viable suggestions for quick and cost effective options for immediate implementation. See report link here.

Finally, the Biden Administration has recently awarded an $800,000 grant to Milwaukee County to address reckless driving. As an alderman, I would push to use the funds to directly impact the curbing of reckless driving.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

There are three challenges facing District 9 that are major concerns to the residents.

Homicides

According to the Milwaukee Police Crime Maps, as of February 2023 homicides are up 113% in District 9. My goal to reduce homicides is to work with the Common Council to get tougher on those that commit crimes. For example, it is my understanding that Milwaukee leaders are reconsidering the laws that determine bail setting. We must remember that the bail must fit the crime and the cost of a life is priceless, therefore, bail should not be a consideration. Finally, I believe that as a community we must get tougher on those individual committing the crimes. We also need to consider community policing and placing sub-stations in areas of high crime.

Northridge Mall

Northridge Mall has been abandoned and dilapidated since 2003. While a foreign business purchased the property, the hopes of increasing business opportunities soon fizzled. Continued lack of care for the mall created an even greater demise resulting unpaid fines and bureaucracy that continues to adversely affect the residents of the 9th district. My goal as the alderman would be to ensure the razing of Northridge Mall and determining how to expedite the development of a mixed-use facility that would increase housing, small and large business opportunities, outdoor and indoor entertainment prospects for residents of all ages.

Milwaukee Youth Detention Center

The Milwaukee Youth Detention Center was voted to be built in the 9th district on W. Clinton. The Common Council made the decision with no regard for the residents that did not want it in their neighborhoods and with no aldermanic representation at the time of the voting. As the alderman of District 9, I will ensure that this facility does not adversely impact the community of District 9 and also ensure the voice of the community is heard by the common council.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I am particularly proud of the residents of the 9th District. Having had several opportunities to meet with many of them, I am proud of their ability to voice their concerns. I am also proud of their determination to revive the neighborhoods and businesses as a whole in the 9th District.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

There are two area that I would like to accomplish in 2023.

One policy that I would like to put in place is to ensure that the common council cannot vote on items that impact a district when an alderman is vacant or absent. (i.e. youth detention center)

The second would be to ensure that I work to significantly reduce reckless driving which continues to impede and drive away businesses and families within all Milwaukee communities.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Yes. I believe that state leaders in Madison must realize that Milwaukee is not only the largest city in Wisconsin, but also the heart of Wisconsin. If we learn to collaborate and work to improve the Milwaukee community, this will positively impact the state of Wisconsin as a whole and encourage families and businesses to reside in Wisconsin which will improve and increase revenue for our great state.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

I don’t have favorite spot in Milwaukee. My favorite food is chicken, preferably rotisserie or grilled. Milwaukee has several great spots for good meals. Any spot in Milwaukee with rotisserie or grilled chicken is the place for me.

CHERIE RAY

Cherie Ray

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council to be a voice for the community, as well as be an accountable and viable leader for the community.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I worked as the Legislative Aide in the 9th District. I have a head start on understanding the needs and the concerns of the district. I am passionate about my purpose to serve, be an advocate, and a voice for the community. I took care of the community by problem solving and conducting follow-up calls to ensure every concern was resolved. I continuously informed the community regarding updates on the juvenile facility. I fought to keep the community informed, until I was terminated October 2022. I will continue to fight for the concerns regarding the juvenile facility. I am a college graduate. I worked collaboratively with a diverse team to complete a million-dollar project. I have business and community engagement. I am trustworthy, hardworking, and organized. I am results oriented. However, I understand it will take all of us to create a healthy, safe, and unified community. Since I am familiar with the needs and the concerns that impede the community, I can hit the ground running with strategies and solutions to alleviate some of the stressors that stifle the overall well-being and progress of the community.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Here are a few steps I would like to take to reduce reckless driving:

1. Placing roundabouts in the most dangerous intersections and more speed traps.

2. Higher fines and impound the cars of drivers who are caught speeding 20 miles or more over the speed limit.

3. I would look for technology solutions. For example, creating an app (GPS) that would signal an alert to any camera or any local police district in the area of a reckless driver.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

One of the biggest challenges facing the district is crime and violence. To address it, it will take more funding, education, utilizing available resources, and community/police relations.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

Truly, I am proud of the district’s diversity, unity, and tenacity. When the juvenile facility conflict arose, I observed the community come together in solidarity. Therefore, there is no one person, place or program that can stand alone.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

One specific thing I would like to accomplish is to create a safe and healthy environment with sustainable programs and businesses to increase revenue, growth, and development in the community.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Yes. There is always room to create cohesive environments to problem solve. Trust and transparency are keys to producing dialogue to challenge change.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

I enjoy different kinds of foods. So, I am unable to pinpoint my favorite spot! Milwaukee has a variety of great places to get a good meal!

DONNA ROSS

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I am a proud 23-year resident of the 9th Aldermanic District. As a homeowner and parent, I want to keep the 9th District in particular a great place to raise a family. I have the experience in bringing people together and constituent relations to be an effective member of the City of Milwaukee Common Council.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

My career in service began with Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope, (MICAH). After more than 15 years of grassroots and community organizing, I was appointed to serve in Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s 4th Congressional District Office from 2008-2019. I am currently employed with a public school district as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Education. These experiences along with my dedication and commitment to the community, as well as the greater Milwaukee area is evident in my career in service to others. Working to build a renewed sense of community that encompasses the diverse and vibrant residents of the 9th Aldermanic District is my passion.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

I think that speed bumps in residential areas and the construction of roundabouts in areas of high traffic incidents will have a positive impact on reducing incidences of reckless driving and prevent senseless road fatalities. Ensuring that road construction includes these roundabouts in designated areas, which are proven to slow traffic patterns along with reducing the cost to residents to make speed bumps more affordable will go a long way in combating reckless driving.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

With my leadership and bridging stakeholder collaboration to connect our communities, along with supporting safety initiatives in alignment with the City of Milwaukee’s goal of neighborhood-level support around safety and violence, achieving successful economic outcomes that directly benefit the 9th Aldermanic District is attainable. I believe that these efforts will ensure long-term, positive, quality of life outcomes that include; residential safety, economic development and renewed investments in the Northridge area.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

Noyes Park on Good Hope Road is my favorite place to enjoy a day of sun, fun and relaxation. The park offers great walking trails and you can even enjoy some golfing on the driving range. Both of my sons learned to swim at the indoor swimming pool and I take my grandson to the tot lot to play whenever weather permits.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I would work to ensure that the redevelopment of the Northridge area is realized. The diversity of our community offers the opportunity to bring together the Milwaukee Chamber(s) of Commerce, Granville BID and other stakeholders to collaborate around the best approach to ensure redevelopment of the Northridge area.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is proposing legislation called the 'Safe Roads Save Lives Act' that will allow for the installation of automated speed cameras to deter reckless driving.

The legislation gives the Milwaukee Police Department the authority to implement an automated speed enforcement system to "determine compliance with speed limits." The proposed legislation also authorizes traffic cameras on highways within the city to assist law enforcement with identifying drivers who do not stop at red lights.

The bipartisan sponsorship of this proposed legislation is a great opportunity to help communities across the state deal with a problem that is plaguing our cities. It is also a collaborative approach that can bring forth needed safety measures for the City of Milwaukee.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

The pandemic has drastically changed my food preferences. I eat at home 95% of the time. I enjoy preparing my meals and by doing so my health has vastly improved, especially my A1C and Cholesterol numbers. A good meal to me is a meal that gives me good health outcomes and my home prepared meals are doing that along with saving money for other needs.

LARRESA TAYLOR

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I want to represent the community. I want to bring confidence in an elected official from the community. I want to be a resource and an advocate for the community

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I am a 17-year veteran teacher, Lead Union Representative, 8-year military veteran, and a 20-year community service representative.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

I will work with my colleagues and listen the residents to find the best solution possible. While doing doors I have had many residents mention the need of installing speed humps and more signage to reduce speeding.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

The need for redevelopment and revitalizing the Brown Deer area is what I hear as the second largest issue when I am talking to neighbors as I go door to door.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I live in a closed community with one through street, it is a comfortable place, well kept, condo area with single family homes. I have not seen any other place like it. I am also proud of a major chain store, Menard's, and other area businesses that make it possible for residents to shop in their area for goods.

I would like to add I am most proud of how wonderful the residents have been to me while doing doors. Someone was so kind and even gave me hand warmers and feet warmers. The kindness of the residents of district 9 is top notch.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I would like to accomplish strengthening the communities by forming block watches and encouraging neighbors to watch out for one another. I hope to bring about confidence in an elected official that listens to and respects the residents.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Yes, Milwaukee is the economic engine for the state of Wisconsin and we all, regardless of partisanship, want to see it succeed. Both as a teacher and a community block watch leader, I have had to work with people who have views and different values than I do. We all are working to a common goal, we just need to find that common ground so our community succeeds.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

Although there are countless places that are offered in District 9 there are many places I frequent, So, District 9 has lots wonderful quality places to offer the city.

JASMINE TYLER

Jasmine Tyler

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I have proven that I have solutions and I’ve been doing the work for many years. I understand the residents and their needs and will continue to stand with them, in efforts of creating a safer and thriving District 9.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

As a lifelong resident, proven advocate and former executive assistant for Milwaukee’s Common Council, I not only have the dedication, drive and ambition to serve. I also have the experience and I am the most qualified candidate.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

One of many initiatives I’ve created has been geared towards working with the youth, on ending reckless driving. I believe we have to start at the core which is the household, followed by working with elected officials at the city, county and state level.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

The lack of business economic development as well as the newly approved Juvenile Detention facility. I have built relationships with developers as well as a national network of resources that will allow me to assist with bringing new and fresh businesses to district 9. I have spoken with the residents and I will continue to stand with them on pushing the detention facility out of district 9.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I am proud and excited to see the Office of Violence Prevention move their location to District 9.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I would like to assist residents with obtaining their own businesses, as well as homeownership. I’d also like to create programs that will allow the youth to thrive. Programs that will keep them out of the streets.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

There are always opportunities to work with state leaders. I am proud to say that I’ve taken that step many years ago and will continue to do so, when elected.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

My favorite place to eat in Milwaukee is Mr. B’s Saturday brunch. The food is amazing and the experience is everything.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip