Meet the District 5 candidates running for Milwaukee Common Council

On Tuesday, February 21st, Milwaukeeans will have an opportunity to cast their votes in three open Common Council seats. The seats for District 1, District 5, and District 9 are all currently without representation. In order to introduce you to the many personalities in the race, TMJ4 News sent out an eight-question survey to each candidate. Their answers are presented below. The top two vote-getters in each primary contest will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 4.

Editor's note: The responses below have been edited for spelling and grammar but not for content.

RAY BANKS

1.Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I decided to run for the vacant 5th Aldermanic seat because it provides me with a unique opportunity to continue to be a part of change and assist with improving the quality of life for the 5th District as well as the entire City of Milwaukee. I have owned & lived in my home located in the 5th Aldermanic district 22+ years, and I have a vested interest in this district. This a district with strong community and family foundations, that deserves a voice that will be representative of the district and I am that voice.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I have 30 years of law enforcement experience, of which at least 23 years were spent in a supervisory role collaborating with local, state, and federal government. I joined the Milwaukee Police Department on October 28, 1991 after being a State Trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol from March of 1990 - October of 1991. I retired as the Assistant Chief of Police on January 24, 2020.

As Assistant Chief of Police I was responsible and accountable for the efficient and effective operation of the Administration Bureau, and for providing executive management, leadership, and direction to all divisions, work locations, and units therein. In the absence of the Chief of Police, I had full authority and responsibility for the management, direction, and control of the operations and administration of the Police Department. I created a reckless driving task force collaborating with multiple outside agencies. I was also responsible for the below:

* Maintain relationships and activities with Community Partners and Elected Officials

* Establish and maintain relationships with members of the judicial system (e.g. D.A. Probation/Parole, Judges, etc.)

* Provide oral engagement to the media and other community related events to include the planning and coordination of press conferences.

* Oversight of MPD Training Bureau to include class room and practical training

Prior to being appointed Assistant Chief, I was the Commander of the department’s Office of Community Outreach and Education (OCOE) where I accomplished the below:

* Created curriculum and provide classroom instruction for Citizen Academy

* Management of employee training, overtime, operational budget and salaries ($1,000,000)

* Provide proactive community-related activities and education

* Supervision of School Resource Officers, Truant Squads and Community Coordinators

* Provide activity updates to M.P.D. Command Staff and Police Chief

* Oversight of the Intergovernmental Agreements between M.P.S. and M.P.D.

* Creation and implementation of Community Enrichment programs that are aimed at strengthening the relationships between the Community and the M.P.D.

* Creation and Implementation of youth programing aimed at reducing the recidivism rate among the identified demographics.

* Supervise after-action reviews to measure results and make appropriate changes when needed

I also gained experience across multiple work locations (Districts Four, Five, Seven, Gang Squad, Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the Investigative Management Division). Throughout my tenure, I was committed to preserving public peace and order, preventing, and detecting crime, and improving the quality of life for the Citizens of Milwaukee.

I hold a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Administration from Concordia University-Mequon where I am currently an Adjunct Professor and I graduated Summa Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

I am uniquely experienced to take control of this role, which will provide me with the ability to work with MPD, D.A. office, community groups and other governmental agencies to assist in abating quality of life issues and more. I have overseen budgets exceeding $1M. City services such as garbage collection (incl. illegal dumping), snow removal, road repair, etc. (not all inclusive) has shown a decline in the quality and frequency of service. I understand the staffing challenges and will work the various departments to make certain the community is receiving the quality of services it deserves.

My background in law enforcement and experience with local, state, and federal government, not to mention standing relationships, will allow me to hit the ground running.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

I would immediately look to join/collaborate with the new Vision Zero Policy Director, Reckless Driving Task Force, District Attorney Office and the Milwaukee Police Department to work collaboratively towards abatement. I would like to take a two-prong approach to abating this issue, with a re-active and pro-active strategy targeting dangerous & aggressive drivers. The most important goal is adequate punishment and deterrence.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

District 5 has a large and diverse group of citizens that experience a variety of challenges. Crime, fear and disorder permeates throughout the district and would be a high priority for me. I would take a proactive approach collaborating with citizens, community based organizations and law enforcement to prevent, identify, and prosecute criminal behavior.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I am proud of the Heritage subdivision, which is the community I live in. I have been here for 22+ years and I have witnessed the growth of new homes being built, families starting and children growing up. Throughout my tenure here I continue to marvel at the collaborative nature of the residents and homeowners association. This community embraces all and makes everyone feel inclusive in a strong community family neighborhood. When you drive into the Heritage subdivision, you immediately feel welcomed whether you live here or not. The collaborative and vigilant activities contributes to the high quality of life for all the residents of the Heritage subdivision.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

Collaboration! I feel that we operate in silos and there are a plethora of social services, community-based organizations, governmental services that our citizens are not even aware exist. I would like to establish a “central base/location” where citizens can reach our for assistance (victims of crime, homelessness, social economical services, spiritual guidance, neighborhood watch, etc.). We do not have to re-invent the wheel, working together and sharing of information will improve our quality of life.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

I believe all elected official have an “opportunity” to be team players however, the current climate has put partisan politics in front of collaboration. I have always believed in doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. I will take every opportunity to assist in collaborating with state leaders.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

Elsa’s on the Park.

JOE FISCH

Joe Fisch

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I have had a passion for local politics since my college years, during which I covered the Common Council meetings for the school radio station. So, when the alderperson for District 5 resigned early - the third person to do so in recent years - I decided to run for the position. District 5 needs someone who is willing to commit time and energy to ensure we are getting the resources we need. I believe I am the right person for the job.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

In my career, I’ve had success in sales and management. I’ve worked with manufacturing engineers and managers to focus on warehouse operational efficiency solutions, safety, and ergonomics. I have worked with some of the largest healthcare companies in the nation providing products for senior living care. I also served on the Executive Board of Directors for the West Allis community access television station. These experiences have honed my skills in communication and business and financial literacy, which will serve me well as I work to better allocate funds for District 5. My career experiences also underscore my commitments to health and safety, which I’ll prioritize in my work for my district.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Alderman Murphy heads up the task force for carjackings and reckless driving. The task force focuses on engineering, enforcement, and education. I would like to work closely with Murphy’s task force and make sure District Five is getting its fair share of resources in order to adequately address reckless driving, such as funding for more road diets and speed bumps in school zones. I’d also like to see funds allocated towards driver education for young people. That said, I also believe education should start at home. We need to collectively ensure our children are educated on safe driving techniques. After all, young drivers, our children, are most at risk on Milwaukee roads.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

I believe our city currently faces several large-scale, intersectional challenges, all of which are equally important to address. These issues include health disparities and health equity concerns, environmental health impacts, and poverty. Additionally, Milwaukee is known as one of the most racially segregated cities in the United States. The interconnected nature of these challenges requires us to combat them all at the same time. I promise to work tirelessly to educate my constituents about the challenges our city faces, and to ensure funds are allocated appropriately to ensure improvement in these areas. These issues need attention and action now.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I love the Milwaukee Parks system - I think it’s one of the best in the country. I enjoy taking walks and getting fresh air in some of the local parks within my district, such as Kops Park, Cooper Park, and Lindsey and Madison Parks. I enjoy looking out over the Menomonee River while biking or walking along the Oak Leaf Trail.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

There are so many things I want to accomplish; District 5 has been neglected for quite some time now. If I am elected, I will be an active and accessible alderperson for this community. I will make it a priority to attend local neighborhood town hall meetings and ensure I am getting the word out about city programs that can benefit District 5 constituents.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

I believe it’s vital for good leaders to prioritize honesty and open communication in order to share ideas. I’ll work to prioritize these tenants, and seek out opportunities to communicate and share ideas across city, county and state governments. The importance of good communication between our local officials and state officials cannot be understated.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

I’ll definitely pick a spot in my district: El Greco! It's a lively place, it has a great atmosphere, a great mix of customers, and the meals are plentiful delicious and priced right! I also love the fish fry at The Thirsty Shamrock!

ANNETTE JACKSON

Annette Jackson

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council because I enjoy working with the community and I see greatness in this city. I feel that my life experience in this city and my work experience has allowed me to understand the needs of this city and has inspired me to step up and become a part of the solutions. I want to continue to work together with and listen to the voices of the community. My goal is to personally connect with the residents and businesses in District 5 at least once a month by inviting the residents to meet me a different business to voice their concerns and ideas.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I consider myself a people person. I have over 30 years of providing training, resources, events and community assistance from my various positions, including working for the City of Milwaukee. Also being a small business owner has equipped me with the skill of bringing visions successfully to life. I feel that I can make a difference because I am a results-driven listener and my desire is to do more for this city. Being an alderwoman will allow me the opportunity to address and work collaboratively with the residents and businesses in District 5 to improve the conditions of our community for a safer and more peaceful environment.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

The steps that I would take to reduce reckless driving would be to work with community and state leaders to brainstorm solutions to address the issue. I feel that installing more cameras would hold reckless drivers accountable and allow us to identify them. I would also promote driver's education classes for our youth.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

Other than reckless driving, the biggest challenge facing District 5 are potholes and street light outages. I would provide the community with step-by-step directions on how we can get results for a safe, hazard-free community. Whatever challenge District 5 may face I will address it and we will work together to resolve it.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

I am very proud of the Safe and Sound Program and all the events and programs that they provide in the district. I am also proud of our beautiful parks.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I place great importance on the development of the youth. Therefore, I would get involved and bring community awareness to some of the wonderful youth programs that are available, so we can unite to help turn our youth around, so District 5 can be one of the safest and most desirable areas of the city.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

I see many opportunities for local leaders to collaborate with state leaders in Madison. When the goal is truly about the conditions and safety of the people we are elected to serve, it should be imperative to work together and find solutions to better our communities.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

The Park Place Cafe Is my favorite place to get a good meal. Especially breakfast.

JEFF SPENCE

Jeff Spence did not respond to TMJ4's requests for comment on this survey.

P. THOMAS THADISON III - "THAD"

P. Thomas Thadison III - 'Thad'



1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

As a retired and decorated Milwaukee police officer, I have dedicated over 25 years to public service. The opportunity for me to serve as Alderman for the Fifth District will allow me to work once again for the benefit of the citizens of Milwaukee. I want to help the residents of District 5 and the City of Milwaukee to believe in the purpose of local government once again, a government that works for them, not political parties or special interests. I want to work to restore trust and faith in the people, that to have their voices heard and their thoughts represented by me at the municipal level is an honor and privilege for me serving on the Common Council. I will work to serve them, address their issues and concerns and work to help improve their lives and that of their families. That’s why I want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I possess a wealth of qualifications and experience from working with complex agencies, critical thinking skills, communication and interpersonal communications, technology and decision-making in life and death situations by saving the lives of 17 people from a burning house while on-duty in service to them. But the greatest of these qualifications is my natural ability to work with people. To help people efficiently and effectively - especially in crisis - to solve the problems that affect them. Lastly, my vision for how to be responsive and accountable as their alderman and how to create a sense of unity where the residents of District 5 can come together to make the district a better place to live, work and play, undeniably makes me the best fit to represent the people of District 5.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

As a person who as recently as about 1 week ago was a near victim of reckless/careless driving, a person whose only child could have easily been killed in a reckless driving incident a couple years ago, and as a retired police officer who has investigated hundreds of auto accidents, I can say the task will not be easy, but something must be done. Some suggestions I have are but are not limited to the following:

Educating the public on the dangers of reckless driving, distracted driving and the importance of traffic law and driver's education back in the schools is one step.

Increased penalties which include higher fines – doubling them in some cases.

Automatic arrests with mandatory referral to the DA for charging as a state crime - like reckless driving in school zones, near elderly residential homes and near peak traffic areas and times.

Longer jail sentencing with mandatory minimums in time served.

Automatic revocation of driver's license.

Create stricter laws with enhancements of mandatory incarceration for domestic threats to public safety.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

The physical and mental health of our residents and their quality of life and peace of mind is another issue that is the least talked about but the most important. We need to work on all the issues from crime, gun violence, economic sustainability and an endless list of things that affect us. But more importantly we need to work on improving our access to affordable health and mental care, affordable housing, support for the elderly and youth. What we can do about it is create a communication platform like the mobile application I created call the District 5 Citizen Service app that I am soon to release that promotes all the available resources and opportunities to empower my district and allow residents to get to know one another.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

As a district of over 38,000 people, each and every person who lives in the district is that one person that I am proud of and want to work for and represent to the fullest. As I tell them I work for them, not the Mayor, Common Council, or special interests of donors. The residents of district 5 are my neighbors, family, and friends. I will be proud to serve them as their new alderman.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I would like to effectively address the issues that affect them on their behalf, I would like to represent their voice on the Common Council. I would like to earn their trust and their vote as well as hold myself accountable to them. But if there is one thing I want to do, I want to make the quality of their lives better than before.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Yes, communication is the key. I will request an in-person meeting with the Alderman, County Supervisor, State Representative and State Senator to meet and exchange reports on the business of the people to find the areas of collaboration that best serve the needs of the people that our respective offices serve on a quarterly basis with interim updates, via group texts and Zoom briefings.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

As a very finicky eater, I am a life-long sufferer of food neophobia. However, I do enjoy a nice steak and potato - no fancy sauces, just make it well-done with A1 Steak Sauce. The last really good one I enjoyed was at the Chop House. I long forward to that again. For a grab and go it’s Ned’s Pizza even though it’s a nearly 20-minute drive across town for me to pick up. 😊

LAMONT T. WESTMORELAND

Lamont T. Westmoreland

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I am running to make sure we get someone in office who understands what life is actually like in this district - and truly wants to change it. I don't live on the outskirts of the district nor do I live outside of the district. I live right in the heart of it and I've done so for nearly a decade. We don't need someone who's looking for the next step in their career or a career reboot. I feel like too many in local government positions like alderperson use the position as a stepping stone or springboard to higher-paying government jobs. Sometimes with some, it's a pit stop on their way out. This isn't about money - nor am I looking to springboard a political career. 5th District Alderman is what I'm striving for. That's it and that's for the long haul, not for the short term.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

My background is in non-profit (Hunger Task Force) and small business lending (Byline Bank). At Hunger Task Force, I advocated across the City of Milwaukee by combating and fighting to end hunger as well as educate the public on various state assistance programs. At Byline Bank, I also advocated for people by helping them secure funds to purchase businesses, start up new businesses and construct/expand structures. In this role, I helped many small businesses right here in Milwaukee - make their dreams a reality. Small businesses are the heartbeat of a city - and look to help area businesses in the area with my knowledge is small business operation, growth and how to gain access to capital. Last but not least, I'm young with unmatched passion and energy - along with many working years ahead of me as District 5's Alderperson.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Reckless driving has gotten out of control over the past several years in District 5 and Milwaukee. According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, Milwaukee's five deadliest roads since 2017 are either routed through District 5 or very close to District 5. They are Fond du Lac Avenue (1st deadliest), Capital Drive (2nd deadliest), Appleton Avenue (3rd deadliest), and Silver Spring Drive (4th deadliest). Among the biggest issues are speed and illegal use of parking lanes to pass on the right. I will push hard for the Department of Public Works to install many bump-outs that will prevent such reckless behavior. Another major issue is drivers blowing through red lights. I’d like our traffic engineers to prioritize safety in establishing red clearance intervals – increased time before traffic lights turn green after cross road traffic lights have turned red. Finally, we are seeing too many speeding vehicles heading through residential streets. I’d like to increase the amount of speed bumps we have in these areas and push to have the speed bumps as high as possible.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

I have 2. The first is vehicle theft & break-ins. In 2021 Milwaukee had 10,477 vehicle thefts, which was up from 4,507 in 2020 — a 132% increase. Milwaukee nearly outpaced Chicago in vehicle thefts in 2021, a city with over 2 million more residents than Milwaukee has. Break-ins have also been an issue throughout the District as they have throughout Milwaukee. I’d like to push for more anti-theft devices for residents, free of charge. In the past, “clubs” (steering wheel locks) have been distributed, but there have been increasing reports of them being cut off of vehicles throughout the city. I would like to provide other anti-theft devices that may be more effective such as wheel/brake pedal locks, security tire clamps, GPS trackers & alarm systems. I’d also like to make it possible for all District 5 residents to have access to free camera doorbells and spotlights.

Second - Simply put – criminals need to face stiffer consequences & penalties for the crimes they commit. The slap of the hand has to end, especially for repeat offenders. Most importantly – while in custody – I’d like to collaborate with lots of different people to find ways to help these individuals get on the right track in their life. We have to care more about being proactive in helping these individuals help themselves, so we aren't seeing them continuously commit these crimes. We can’t continue to miss opportunities to REALLY hold them accountable for their actions along with the opportunity to help them. Those two key opportunities have been missed for far too long.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

Jim Bohl, who was Alderman in the 5th District. He is someone that I admired as an Alderman, and he set the standard on how someone working in the role should look. He worked really hard - and was really passionate.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

I'd like to involve District 5 residents a lot more in many processes. Transparency will be turned up as high as possible. My first priority will be to eliminate as many uncontrolled intersections as possible. It's unacceptable to have ANY intersections that have zero stop signs. In conjunction to that - speed bumps and bump outs. We can't completely end reckless driving, but we can curb it and reduce it's frequency. Lastly, we have to make better use of our parks bring communities together.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Yes - there are always opportunity for more collaboration. At the end of the day, black - white - male - female - Republican - Democrat - this is our ship and we're all in it together. My opinion is, the structure of local government needs to change. It needs to be reinvented. What worked in 1990 won't and isn't working in 2023.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

My go to spots are Marco's "World Famous" Pizza on Lisbon Ave and Mara's Grill on 84th Street - both are located in District 5, but are some of the best in the entire city!

BRUCE WINTER

Bruce Winter

1. Why do you want to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council?

I am running because I feel our district is and has been unfairly treated and not represented. The voices of our district are not being heard.

2. What qualifications and/or experience make you the best fit to represent your district?

I am a lifetime resident and property owner of the district, owning and running a business in the district and knowing all the red tape the city puts people through.

3. What steps will you take as alder to reduce reckless driving in Milwaukee?

Increase the use of Traffic Control/Safety Units.

Start an “Impact 4 Life” program.

Push for prosecution of offenders, not just a slap on the wrist and release.

Push for a crackdown on unlicensed drivers.

4. Other than reckless driving, what do you see as the biggest challenge currently facing your district, and what can be done to address it?

Roads - TERRIBLE! We need to fix them right rather than patch the problem. We have been told that certain roads in our district were supposed to done or are in the works, but nothing has been done.

5. What is one person, place, or program in your district that you are particularly proud of?

Judge Derek Mosley, who served for 20 years.

6. If elected, what is one specific thing you’d like to accomplish in your district in 2023?

Get roads fixed, start an Impact 4 Life program and clean up the streets.

7. If elected, do you see any opportunities to help local leaders better collaborate with state leaders in Madison?

Probably. I need to investigate this more, but shouldn’t the city already be collaborating with the state leaders? I would be willing to work with Bob Donovan, as he was a city alderman for many years.

8. Last but not least: What’s your favorite spot to grab a good meal in Milwaukee?

Park Place Café is a great place for breakfast or lunch.

