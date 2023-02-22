Protasiewicz, Kelly advance to Wisconsin Supreme Court general election on April 4

MILWAUKEE — Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly are advancing to the general election for Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 4. Judge Jennifer Dorow conceded Tuesday night.

Wisconsin voters had the choice between two conservative-leaning candidates and two liberal-leaning candidates: Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly leaning conservative, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz leaning liberal.

Janet Protasiewicz received 47% percent of the vote, while Daniel Kelly received 25% percent of the vote, according to TMJ4 News election results.

The two top vote-getters from the nonpartisan primary on Feb. 21 will advance to the nonpartisan general election on April 4. The seat opened up when Justice Patience Roggensack decided to not run for re-election.

Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority in the court, and that lead narrows to 3-3 with conservative-leaning Roggensack off the bench.

What does the Wisconsin Supreme Court race mean to me?

Roggensack's departure thus gives liberals the chance to gain a majority on the court - and make long-reaching rulings on hot-topic issues ahead of the 2024 presidential election, like abortion (which is now illegal in Wisconsin due to an 1849 law), redistricting and voting rights.

Conservatives have held the majority of seats on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for 14 years. During that time the court sided with Republican efforts to dismantle public unions and enhance voting restrictions like ID requirements and the ballot drop box ban, CNN notes.

Democrats even say conservatives' control of the top court since 2008 has led Republicans to enact unfair legislative maps allowing their near-supermajority control of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate.

If liberals are able to tip the court's majority in their favor with a victory on April 4, Wisconsin would likely be able to overthrow the state's 1849 law that bans abortion in almost every instance. Dems would also likely be able to change legislative maps to, in their view, make them fair.

Meanwhile, money from outside Wisconsin has fueled record ad spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. According to Kantar Media/CMA and New York University, orders for TV and radio ads surpassed $7 million. The record is about $15 million, set in the 2004 Illinois Supreme Court race.

Control of the high court also impacts the 2024 presidential race. Conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn gave the key vote in rejecting former President Donald Trump's attempt to invalidate 200,000 votes and win the state, as the New York Times reports.

Who are the candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court?

TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims sat down with the four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court and asked them how they would shape the high court and the state. Below are biographies of the candidates and our full interviews with the candidates TMJ4 conducted the week before the primary election:

TMJ4 Jennifer Dorow

Jennifer Dorow

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow is among four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Judge Dorow has been on the bench since 2011 after being appointed by Gov. Scott Walker and then elected twice. She was in private practice and worked with the Waukesha County District Attorney's office before becoming a judge.

Dorow describes herself as a judicial conservative in the non-partisan primary election on Feb. 21. She gained national attention for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, who was charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

She was raised in Waukesha, graduated from Marquette University and has a law degree from Regent University Law School.

Watch TMJ4's full interview with Dorow:

TMJ4 News interview with Jennifer Dorow

TMJ4 Dan Kelly

Dan Kelly

Former Justice Dan Kelly is running again to be on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was appointed to the job by Gov. Scott Walker in 2016. This is Kelly's second run at a ten-year term on the state Supreme Court after losing in the 2020 election.

Kelly identifies himself as a voice for judicial conservatism, with nearly 20 years in private practice. He graduated from Carroll University and has a law degree from Regent University of Law and now lives in Waukesha County.

Kelly lists his vote on the court to overturn the Safer at Home order by Gov. Evers's Administration during the pandemic as one of his accomplishments.

The nonpartisan primary race is Feb. 21. Only two candidates will advance to the April election.

Watch TMJ4's full interview with Kelly:

TMJ4 News interview with Daniel Kelly

TMJ4 Everett Mitchell

Everett Mitchell

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell is one of four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the Feb. 21 primary. Mitchell is considered a liberal candidate in the nonpartisan race - only two candidates will advance to the April election.

Judge Mitchell was elected to the circuit court in 2016 and presides over the juvenile division in Dane County. He also oversees the Dane County High-Risk Drug Court Program.

Judge Mitchell graduated from Morehouse College, earned a master's in theology from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 2010.

In addition to teaching a course on juvenile justice at Wisconsin, the ordained minister is a senior pastor at a Madison church.

Watch TMJ4's full interview with Mitchell:

TMJ4 News interview with Everett Mitchell

TMJ4 Janet Protasiewicz

Janet Protasiewicz

Judge Janet Protasiewicz is one of four candidates running to be on the state Supreme Court. She's been a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge since 2014 and is considered one of two liberal candidates seeking the job.

Judge Protasiewicz graduated from UW-Milwaukee and has a law degree from Marquette University. She has been elected twice to the bench. Prior to being a judge, Protasiewicz worked 25 years as a prosecutor in the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

Protasiewicz has been outspoken on the campaign trail and in campaign TV spots about her support for a woman's right to make her own decision on abortion.

Watch TMJ4's full interview with Protasiewicz:

TMJ4 News interview with Janet Protasiewicz

TMJ4's Jackson Danbeck contributed to this report.

