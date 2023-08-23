Check out this sneak peek inside Fiserv Forum ahead of the GOP debate

Watch Now

Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be home to the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night and Fox News got a sneak peek inside at what the stage and arena look like.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be home to the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night and Fox News got a sneak peek inside at what the stage and arena look like.

The debate, scheduled to start at 8 p.m., will involve eight candidates running for president. Currently, the following candidates plan to attend: Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

GOP DEBATE IN MILWAUKEE:

The video shows a drone flying through the arena, showing both the atrium and inside the arena.
Watch the video at the top of this article to see the debate setup.

