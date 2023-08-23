Check out this sneak peek inside Fiserv Forum ahead of the GOP debate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be home to the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night and Fox News got a sneak peek inside at what the stage and arena look like.
The debate, scheduled to start at 8 p.m., will involve eight candidates running for president. Currently, the following candidates plan to attend: Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The video shows a drone flying through the arena, showing both the atrium and inside the arena.
Watch the video at the top of this article to see the debate setup.
