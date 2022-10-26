Deliberations continue: Verdict possible Wednesday in Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA — A verdict is possible Wednesday in the trial of Darrell Brooks, as jury deliberations began Tuesday.

Those deliberations will continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, when jurors will continue looking at all 76 charges Brooks is facing, including six intentional homicide counts. Each homicide count carries a life sentence.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade last year.

Watch Wednesday's court proceedings live:

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

No updates yet.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Both the state and Brooks delivered closing arguments on Tuesday. Judge Jennifer Dorow gave jury instructions for deliberation and the jury was later sequestered for nearly two hours.

While the jury was sequestered, Judge Dorow returned to court to discuss concerns about the integrity of proceedings. Dorow's clerk received an email about an anonymous Reddit post from a user claiming to be a member of the jury.

The Waukesha County District Attorney also received a similar email.

The person who made the post said they think Brooks is guilty but said he has not had a fair trial. The poster was sympathetic toward Brooks.

The state questioned the veracity of the post, saying some of the comments are not true.

Brooks claimed to have no involvement in the post, and Judge Dorow said she is leaving the post in the hands of law enforcement. As of Wednesday morning, Reddit had taken the post down.

Proceedings ended around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when the jury announced it would like to be done for the evening. They will be sequestered in a hotel until proceedings resume on Wednesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip