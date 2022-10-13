Darrell Brooks trial continues Thursday after early wrap on Wednesday

WAUKESHA — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, hit and killed six people and injured scores of others with an SUV on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time.

The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week when he demanded Judge Dorow dismiss his public defenders.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, THURSDAY, OCT. 13

No updates yet. Today's proceedings resume at 8:30 a.m.

RECAP ON TRIAL ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Wednesday's proceedings were moving along rather smoothly until about noon when severe weather started to move in.

Judge Jennifer Dorow called for a recess after a tornado warning was issued for Waukesha County.

Before the recess, the jury heard some dramatic testimony from victims and witnesses of the parade.

Daniel Knapp told the courtroom that he saw his little girl fly 15 feet through the air after the SUV struck her.

"She was conscious, but I would consider a look of — now mind you, she's three years old — a complete look of fear and misunderstanding," said Knapp.

He then testified that he made eye contact with the driver of the SUV, who he described as a Black male with facial hair and wide eyes.

The jury also heard from a father whose daughter was injured in the tragedy, and Adam and Stephanie Bonesteel who knew Jane Kulich, one of the victims who died during the attack.

