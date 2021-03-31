Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate in 4-3 ruling

Wisconsin's conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate Wednesday in a 4-3 ruling.

"After receiving briefing on these requests, we conclude that the state of emergency proclaimed in Executive Order #105 exceeded the Governor's powers and is therefore unlawful," the majority decision reads in part.

"Therefore, we declare that Executive Orders #82 and #90——both of which declare a public health emergency in response to COVID-19——were unlawful under Wis. Stat. § 323.10."

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote the majority opinion. She was joined by Justices Brian Hagedorn, Annette Ziegler, and Rebecca Bradley. Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote the dissenting opinion, and was joined by Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

The majority argued their decision has nothing to do with whether or not a mask mandate is a prudent medical decision:

"The question in this case is not whether the Governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully," it reads. "We conclude he did not."

The governor has renewed the mask mandate numerous times since the pandemic hit the state over a year ago, arguing a statewide order is an essential part of keeping coronavirus cases down. Many conservatives have resisted the order, arguing an overreach of authority.

The state Supreme Court struck down Evers' 'Stay at Home' order last year, an indication that the high court was likely to rule similarly on the mask mandate.

Local mask orders will not be affected by a decision from the court, however. Most of Wisconsin's larger cities have their own mask orders in place.

The Supreme Court's decision comes a day after state health officials decided to make all Wisconsin residents 16 years or older eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Over 2.7 million vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin, and just over 3 million have been allocated to the state by the federal government. The state continues to lead the nation in distributing the vaccine to its residents.

However, the state's seven-day average number of coronavirus cases has increased in the last few days. The state Department of Health Services reported an average of 501 Tuesday, up from a low of 350 last week.

During a press briefing this week, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk did indicate Wisconsin is seeing signs of a surge in cases.

Also this week, the DHS announced seven more pharmacy chains will receive the vaccine as part of the Federal Retails Pharmacy Program.

